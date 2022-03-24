JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Dylan Broderick homered, tripled and drove in three, and Justin Turcovski banged out three hits and drove in one, but No. 17 Seton Hill held off Pitt-Johnstown 4-1 and 6-3 in Thursday’s PSAC West Division doubleheader opener for both teams at Sargent's Stadium at the Point.
The Mountain Cats are now 10-8-1, 0-2 in the PSAC West.
In the first game, Seton Hill loaded the bases with one in in the top of the third and got a sacrifice fly from Isaiah DiAndreth off of Mountain Cats starter Rodney Shultz to take a 1-0 lead.
Nate Dorinsky’s RBI ground out in the top of the fourth made it 2-0.
Pitt-Johnstown answered with a run in the bottom of the sixth. Lennox Pugh doubled with two outs and Broderick followed with a triple down the right-field line.
DiAndreth’s two-run single in the top of the seventh gave the Griffins two unearned runs that increased the lead to 4-1.
Broderick tripled and drove in one for the Mountain Cats.
Shultz took the loss and slipped to 1-2 after allowing two runs on three hits over the first five innings. Shultz struck out five and walked two. Brando Souders pitched 1 2/3 innings and surrendered two unearned runs.
Seton Hill’s Kevin Vaupel improved to 3-0 after allowing one run on four hits, while striking out eight over the first 5 2/3 innings. Nash Bryan went the final 1 1/3 innings to earn his sixth save of the year.
In the second game, Seton Hill struck for four runs in the top of the first, before Broderick connected for a two-out solo homer to left-center in the bottom of the frame that cut it to 4-1.
Back-to-back base hits from Jake Ansell and Disso, followed by RBI singles from Turcovski and Broderick in the bottom of the third got the Mountain Cats back to within one.
The Griffins tacked on two more runs in the top of the sixth to go up 6-3.
Pitt-Johnstown put runners on second and third in the bottom of the seventh, but Ligonier Valley graduate and Seton Hill reliever Michael Marinchak was able to strike out the side to earn his first save of the year.
Broderick had two hits, including a homer and two RBIs, while Turcovski went 3-for-4 with and RBI for Pitt-Johnstown. Disso and Ansell each had a pair of hits and scored a run.
Taylor Squiric took the loss and slipped to 2-1 after giving up four runs on four hits in five innings. Squiric fanned five and walked four. North Star graduate Luke Schrock tossed the final two innings and gave up two runs on two hits.
Caiden Wood picked up the win in relief of starter Jared Dowey, a Bedford graduate, for Seton Hill (13-4-1, 2-0). Wood pitched 3 2/3 scoreless innings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.