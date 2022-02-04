JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The Pitt-Johnstown wrestling team entered Friday’s match ranked 13th nationally, and the hometown crowd got to see why as the Mountain Cats (11-1) led from start to finish in a 37-6 rout of Millersville at the Pitt-Johnstown Sports Center on senior night.
The opening match of the night saw Pitt-Johnstown’s Alex Weber square off against Millersville’s Anthony Giampietro at 184 pounds. After the first period, Weber led 5-3. In the second, Weber stretched out the lead to 7-3 heading to the third. Weber was able to stretch things out as it seemed Giampietro began to wear down and Weber captured the opening bout 12-5 to give the Mountain Cats the opening 3-0 lead.
“We have been struggling at 184, so we moved up a backup from 174 and Weber fought hard and got us the opening decision,” Pitt-Johnstown coach Pat Pecora said. “We got away from wrestling our system last week, and we lost our first match of the year, so we had to recommit to our system. When we are wrestling well, we are attacking. We got a little lazy last week, but it is a young team and now they understand why we focus on our system in practice, and we can’t get away from it.”
Next up at 197 was freshman Dakoda Rodgers against the Marauders’ Danny Periera. After a 6-3 advantage in the first, Rodgers pinned Periera at the 4:46 mark and Pitt-Johnstown went up 9-0.
The heavyweights took the mat next with Pitt-Johnstown’s Oggie Atwood against Jordan Espinosa. It looked like a stalemate for most of the way with Atwood holding a 2-1 advantage after two periods.
In the third, it remained tight until with only 15 seconds left in the match, Atwood was able to get position on Espinosa and got the pin to stretch out the Mountain Cats lead to 15-0.
Pitt-Johnstown’s 2021 national qualifier Matt Siszka faced Bryce Beatty at 125. The home crowd was treated to a good bout with the senior Siszka taking a 12-5 decision.
“I just wanted to do my thing and do what we do in practice,” Siszka said. “Coach Pecora stressed consistency and says it is one of the truest measures of success when times get tough, consistency will prevail day after day.”
Millersville was able to get on the board at 133, when Devin Flannery was able to pin the Mountain Cats’ Dajauhn Hertzog at 3:53 to cut the Pitt-Johnstown lead to 18-6.
At 141, Pitt-Johnstown’s Caleb Morris and Millersville’s Tim Uhler went toe to toe with Morris taking a 4-0 decision.
The home crowd was excited for the next match at 149 with 2021 All-American Jacob Ealy facing Marauders sophomore Elijah Tuckey. The Mountain Cat redshirt sophomore led 6-1 after the first period. Ealy dominated the rest of the way in taking a 14-2 major decision.
Moving to 157, 11th-ranked Nate Smith followed Ealy’s lead and took a 15-4 major decision over Millersville’s Jayden Johnson, putting Pitt-Johnstown up 29-6.
The best match of the night awaited at 165 as Pitt-Johns- town’s Dillon Keane and Millersville’s Brandon Connor fought hard and remained scoreless through two periods. In the third, both scored twice on escape points, but it was the riding time advantage for Keane that gave him a 3-2 decision in putting Pitt-Johnstown ahead 32-6.
That brought up three-time NCAA All-American Brock Biddle at 174 squaring off against the Marauders’ Guy Deleonardis in the nightcap. It only took 2:39 for Biddle to win by an 18-2 technical fall and that set the final at 37-6.
Before the match, Pitt-Johnstown honored this year’s seniors in Biddle, Bryce Biddle, Dalton Group, Al Miscovich, Siszka and Emorson Wentz.
All were recognized by the Mountain Cats faithful for the years of commitment to the Pitt-Johnstown wrestling program.
“It has been a privilege to be a part of this program and wrestle under Coach Pecora,” Brock Biddle said. “It is great to be a part of the alumni, and it is special for me as a lot of my coaches wrestled here.”
“We need to keep focusing on getting better as we have two more matches next weekend to get ready for.”
