ARMAGH, Pa. – United wrestling coach Josh Henning would have preferred a more favorable outcome.
He expressed plenty of reasons, however, to look ahead to better seasons that lie ahead for the Lions. United yielded four falls and conceded a forfeit in a 36-30 loss to No. 10 seed Tyrone in a District 6 Class 2A team dual tournament quarterfinal meet at United High School on Tuesday night.
“I’m pleased. We knew it was going to be tight,” Henning said. “We ran into some of those guys last weekend at West Branch and lost some close ones there. So, we knew their good guys paired up with our good guys.”
Aiden Gallaher (152 pounds) Colton Henning (126) and Caden McCully (138) scored pins for the No. 2 seeded Lions, who finished with a 9-3 record. McCully picked up his ninth fall of the season. Michael Monty (14-5) won by decision in overtime at 120, and Gideon Bracken (15-5) won by decision at 113.
The difference, mathematically speaking, was a forfeit at 132 pounds.
“That forfeit at ’32 hurt us. They’ve got a full lineup,” Henning said.
Henning and Tyrone coach Quentin Wright agreed Tyrone’s edge in depth proved to be the difference in the second meet.
“We are a very young team, mostly of juniors and sophomores,” Henning said. “We have two kids on the varsity who returned from last year. and for a very young team as what we are, to come out and do as well as we did tonight, I’m very pleased.”
“We have some good experience on our team. Every one of our guys wrestled tough,” Wright said. “We lost three bouts where we were going for points, and we ended up losing with short time left.”
Henning looks forward to seeing all but one wrestler returning in 2022-23, plus an infusion of talent from the junior high program.
“We’re giving this young team a taste of the duals and motivate them down the road for the next couple of years. We should have a couple of good years coming,” he said. “We have a really strong junior high team. So, we’ll bring a few more of those (wrestlers) up next year. and the future is looking very impressive. We’re excited about it.”
No. 10 seed Tyrone opened the night with a 57-16 victory against No. 7 seed Southern Huntingdon.
Pardon Wright if he expected the meet against United to be almost as lopsided.
“I didn’t think it would be as close as it was, but we had three matches that didn’t go our way, that we had unexpected outcomes,” Wright said.
“The kids wrestled hard. They’re trying to score points, and we came up with fewer points at the end of those matches.”
Jason Barr (189), Braden Ewing (285), Jacob Rice (189) and Korry Walls (145) won by fall for the Golden Eagles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.