Game plans often change quickly on the football field.
Sometimes, in life, such change takes a bit more time.
Providing proof are Keith Charney and Logan Kent, two playmakers on the South squad in the 51st Ken Lantzy Finest 40 All-Star Classic, which will be played at 7 p.m. Friday at Windber Stadium.
Windber Area High School multi-sport standout Charney’s fall sports path included two seasons of boys soccer in his freshman and sophomore seasons, and a year on the golf team as a junior.
Charney returned to the gridiron with the Ramblers for the first time since eighth grade and contributed game-breaking plays on a team that won its first 10 games, including titles in the WestPAC and Appalachian Bowl, before falling in the District 5-8 Class 2A championship game against Westinghouse.
“It’s so rewarding to come out with my friends and have just a blast playing football,” said Charney after both the South and North squads shared practice time on the artificial surface at Richland’s Herlinger Field on Monday. “It was Nick (Dom) and Dylan (Tomlinson) that really made me come out for football again. I don’t regret it at all.”
Windber teammates Tomlinson and Dom will join Charney on the South team coached by the Ramblers’ Matt Grohal, who shared Tribune-Democrat Coach of the Year honors with Richland’s Brandon Bailey. Dom carried 74 times for 926 yards and had 12 TDs, and Tomlinson had six interceptions to tie for the area lead with Richland’s Griffin LaRue, a Robert Morris University recruit on the North squad.
“Hanging out on the field and off the field, just a brotherly connection, made it special,” said Charney, who had 30 catches for 491 yards on offense and made four interceptions on defense during his return season.
“All of my coaches don’t know the story of Keith Charney,” South coach Grohal said. “We were in the bunkhouse (dorm) last night and (Bedford assistant) Coach (Wes) Swaim was in there asking him, ‘I hear this is the first time you’ve played football.’
“We told him the soccer story, the golf story and how he finally got back to football.”
Grohal and the Ramblers welcomed back Charney, who also was a state medalist in the high jump in track and field and a standout boys basketball player on the District 5 Class 2A runner-up Ramblers.
“Keith is certainly one of the best players on this field,” Grohal said. “I’m just honored to be able to coach him. I thank him all the time for playing football as a senior and what he did for our community and our football program.”
Kent’s adjustment occurred more recently. After having a solid outing at running back in the recent PSFCA East-West Small School All-Star Game last month at Bishop McDevitt Catholic High School, Kent had been slated to play defense on the South roster in the Lantzy.
But throughout Monday’s practice, Kent had a prominent role in the backfield, almost flawlessly running Windber’s run-oriented offense under Grohal.
“My buddy plays defense and he wanted to go back on defense, and I wanted to go back on offense, so it worked out perfectly,” said Kent of Windber’s Dom. “I love running the ball. That’s what I do.
“Nick switched from the offensive side to defense. We both agreed on it. We said, ‘We’re both comfortable with it. Let’s do it.’ ”
Grohal and his coaching staff were receptive to the idea.
“Anytime I can get a player of his magnitude on my side of the ball, we’re going to do that,” said the offensive-minded Grohal. “He had a great game in that East-West Game. It was awesome to see another WestPAC kid in that game.”
Kent rushed for 2,114 yards on 262 carries and scored 20 touchdowns and 134 points on a 6-5 Blue Jays team that won a District 6 Class 1A playoff game. In the East-West contest, Kent had 10 carries for 64 yards and scored a touchdown, while also catching a pass for 20 yards in the West’s 49-14 victory.
“He looks fantastic,” Grohal said. “They do a lot of what we do at Conemaugh Valley, so it fits right into our offensive scheme. That kid rushed for 2,000 yards, so it’s no joke.”
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
