JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Two outs in the bottom of the ninth. Bases loaded. His team trailed by two runs. The situation didn’t phase Johnstown Mill Rats center fielder Jake Casey on Wednesday night.
Casey swung under a pitch by Chillicothe Paints reliever Evan Wolf, but as the ball rose higher and higher into shallow right field at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point, Casey had a feeling the Mill Rats were destined to land in the win column.
He was correct.
“Never count us out.” Jake Casey said @Mill_Rats had confidence entering bottom of the month trailing by 2 runs. His walk-off, 3-run triple on a high fly to shallow RF proved Casey right in a 3-2 win over Chillicothe. pic.twitter.com/ehXneizkOO— Michael Mastovich (@masty81) June 30, 2022
“I was just trying to stay as relaxed as I can and get a good pitch to swing at,” Casey said after three runners scored on his fly ball to give the Mill Rats a 3-2 victory over the Paints in front of 427 fans. “I did get a good pitch, but I got a little under it. But, hey, I’ll take it though, 100%. Never count us out.”
With the runners moving on contact, those long seconds Casey’s fly ball stayed in the air before landing between two fielders gave Joe Alcorn, Chase Cromer and Lukas Torres ample time to score, with Torres sliding across the plate with the game-winner.
The Mill Rats players ran across the field to celebrate with Casey, who was at third base with a triple on a seemingly harmless high fly.
“Shoutout to Joe (Alcorn) for hitting a single to get the inning going,” Casey said.
“Guys had really good at-bats after him. At the end of the day, we just try to keep passing it down. We always say, ‘Pass it down to the next guy. Find a way.’ We did that.”
Alcorn led off the ninth with a solid single to center field.
Cromer worked a nine-pitch walk. Strikeouts by Pete Capobianco and Randy Carlo sandwiched a walk to Torres that loaded the bases.
Christian Hack had a no-decision, but his outing enabled @Mill_Rats to come back in a 3-2 win over Chillicothe. Hack allowed 1 run on 4 hits in 7.1 IP pic.twitter.com/UM13FJjFN2— Michael Mastovich (@masty81) June 30, 2022
“I just knew deep down we were going to come back and win the game,” said Johnstown left-handed starting pitcher Christian Hack. “I knew that for us to have a chance, I had to keep us in the ballgame as long as I could. The goal was just to get weak contact. I did that. We executed. It paid off and we got the win.”
Chillicothe already clinched the Prospect League’s Ohio River Valley Division with a first-half 17-10 record. Johnstown is 11-14, trailing by 51/2 games with five games remaining. The second half begins on Tuesday.
“It was definitely a pitching battle,” said Mill Rats pitching coach Stephen Wagner, who led the team with manager Tyler Sullivan serving a one-game suspension due to a pitch count violation on Sunday. “Hack started for us and did a phenomenal job.
“His pitch count was low. He was cruising. That’s the name of the game, attacking the zone, trusting your stuff, throw everything hard. That’s what he did.”
Paints right-hander Gino Sabatine retired the Mill Rats in order five different innings. He struck out two with no walks. The righty induced 13 groundouts and six flyouts during a stellar 64-pitch outing in seven innings.
Sabatine had a perfect game through 11 batters and a no-hitter until Casey’s double to left with one out in the fifth inning.
“Their pitcher was cruising,” Wagner said. “He had our hitters off-balance. He had us a little bit late on the fastball with how good his speed was.”
Hack was nearly as effective, throwing 74 pitches in 71/3 innings. He struck out one batter with no walks while allowing the Paints four hits. Hack retired the Paints in order in four innings.
“Christian Hack shoved it,” said Casey, who spent 30 minutes signing autographs for young fans lined up along the first-base dugout. “That was probably his best outing of the year. Sadly, we couldn’t get him runs. He kept faith in us and we all kept faith in us that we were going to win this game.”
The Paints tallied the game’s first run. Nate Dorinsky hit a one-out double in the top of the second and scored on a two-out single to right field by Central High School graduate and Kent State University rising sophomore Hunter Klotz.
With two outs in the Chillicothe seventh, Kade Wroot laced a triple into the right-field corner. He scored on a wild pitch as Klotz struck out on a potential inning-ending pitch. Instead, the Mill Rats trailed 2-0.
“It’s awesome. That’s what you live for,” Hack said of the comeback and the crowd’s reaction. “When Casey hit that ball, I knew it and I’m sure the whole stadium knew it was going to get down somehow and we were going to win. I just love it that Johnstown is showing up. It’s a great feeling to have the city behind us.”
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
