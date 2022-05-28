ALTOONA, Pa. – Judging by Mount Union’s schedule, it can be safely said that coach Tim Hicks isn’t a fan of one-run games.
Entering Saturday’s District 6 Class 2A championship game, both of Mount Union’s losses on the year had been by one run.
When the Trojans led by one in the sixth inning and opponent Portage seemed to be gaining momentum, Mount Union made sure it got the insurance runs it wanted.
The Trojans posted eight runs on seven hits in the frame to pull away from the Mustangs in a 12-3 victory to earn its second district title in three seasons and hand Portage its first loss in front of 753 people.
“Coming into the game, we knew Portage was a disciplined team and that they were going to hit the ball well,” Hicks said, “so when they came back, we knew we just needed to get some more runs. You can’t ever let up. You just have to keep the pressure on. I was proud of the way our guys took control and fought.”
Mount Union (21-2) held a 4-0 lead going to the bottom of the fifth inning behind a strong performance from starting pitcher Ryan Scott, who had allowed just five singles and no walks through four frames.
The Mustangs then received a leadoff double from Mason Kargo and a single by Adam Stauski to put runners at first and third with one out. Hicks removed Scott as Portage leadoff hitter Tyler Alexander was set to come to the plate.
“Ryan threw 97 pitches on Tuesday, and coming off three days rest, I knew he would tire pretty quickly,” Hicks said. “It was one of those gut reactions to switch him, plus with the top of the lineup coming up, too, I felt like it was the best move. Luckily, we have a second guy who is just as good, and he did well.”
Bryce Danish relieved Scott after the junior finished with 4 1/3 innings pitched and eight strikeouts.
Danish walked Alexander to load the bases, and Kaden Claar followed with a three-run double down the right-field line to cut the lead to one going to the sixth.
Alexander, who started the game on the mound for the Mustangs, had held the Trojans scoreless for three consecutive innings before reaching the pitch-count limit. Mount Union tallied its eight-run frame using seven hits, five for extra bases, off of Portage relievers Luke Scarton and Andrew Miko.
“It’s a 4-3 game, and Alexander was out of pitches,” said Portage coach Larry McCabe, whose team was playing in its first district championship game since 2016. “He was at 103 pitches and he had to come out. We came in then and couldn’t get outs. That’s a good ball club over there. They swung the bats well and threw strikes. You need to do those two things to win the game. That’s the ticket.”
Two base-running blunders pulled Portage out of two different innings. The Mustangs had a base runner picked off first base following a strikeout in the second and fourth frames.
The Mustangs also struck out a total of 13 times in the contest, while going 2-for-11 with runners in scoring position.
“It was just one of those days where we didn’t play well mentally and physically,” McCabe said. “You can’t win ballgames where there’s 21 outs in seven innings and you strike out 13 times. We have to be able to put the ball in play and challenge the defense, and we didn’t do that today.”
Miko and Jace Irvin each topped the Mustangs with two hits. Alexander took the loss after throwing five innings, allowing four runs (one earned) on four hits while walking three and striking out five.
Portage (20-1) will take on either the District 7 or District 5 champion in the first round of the PIAA tournament on June 6, pending the winner of a play-in game on Wednesday. Mount Union is set to face the District 7 third-place team.
“We just finished the second season. The third season starts on June 6,” McCabe said. “We got into districts and played the second season to get to the championship. It didn’t work out for us. We have to keep our heads up because we’re playing again in a week and two days.
“We’re going to continue to work on our fundamentals and get better at that, while doing a little bit of live stuff. This team needs to stay together and be close-knit. I have some good seniors and some good captains who can make sure that happens.”
