CRESSON – Four Mount Aloysius players finished in double figures as the Lady Mounties posted their first victory of the season with a 59-55 Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference win over Penn State Altoona on Wednesday.
Bree Garzel led Mount Aloysius (1-6, 1-1 AMCC) with 17 points. Forest Hills graduate Carly Stigers added 15 points, went 7 of 9 from the foul line and dished out four assists.
Cameron Bates (15 rebounds and four blocks) and Zoe Harding (Berlin Brothersvalley graduate) each tallied 10 points.
Mount Aloysius outscored the visitors 24-18 in the fourth quarter.
Penn State Altoona (1-9, 0-4) led 29-18 at halftime.
Alexis Cannistraci compiled game highs of 20 points and 16 rebounds for the Lions. Cannistraci moved into first place on the women's basketball program's all-time scoring list, passing fellow Tyrone graduate Finnley Christine (2016-20) and her previous record total of 1,276 points. Cannistraci now holds Penn State Altoona's all-time scoring title with 1,286 points.
Sarah Huston and Ellie Matthews both netted 12 points. Blacklick Valley graduate Emily Marines started and played 19 minutes for the Lions.
