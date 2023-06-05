NEW PARIS, Pa. – An early break went Chestnut Ridge's way in the bottom of the first inning during Monday's Class 3A first-round softball playoff game against Southmoreland.
A Southmoreland miscue led to two runs, and Chestnut Ridge sophomore right-hander Britni Motter wasn't going to let the advantage slip away. The Lions tacked on two more runs in the fourth to back Motter's three-hit complete game. District 5-9 subregional champion Chestnut Ridge played a crisp brand of softball to post a 4-1 victory for the program's second PIAA tournament triumph on its home field.
“It was very exciting, especially for me since it’s my first year going this far with the team," said Motter, who struck out 11 batters and induced 28 swings and misses. "Everybody stayed hyped and that kept on going throughout the game.”
Chestnut Ridge (17-3) advanced to play District 10 champion Jamestown, a 6-4 winner over Waynesburg Central, on Thursday at a site and time to be determined in the quarterfinals.
District 7 runner-up Southmoreland (17-4) scored on Taylor Doppelheuer's RBI single in the sixth to avoid the shutout. Motter threw 72 of her 96 pitches for strikes as her riser baffled the Scotties lineup.
“We weren’t able to hit her," Southmoreland coach Todd Bruner said. “We were just swinging at bad pitches. We weren’t our normal selves. Once we did (swing at good pitches), you had some hits from Makayla (Etling) and Taylor. We were indecisive in the box, and you can’t be that way against a good pitcher.”
Chestnut Ridge received two hits each from Alyssa Henderson, Grace Lazor and Maya Wingard. The Lions finished with nine knocks.
In the bottom of the first inning, Lexyn Corle and Henderson reached on singles. A throwing error moved both runners to second and third with two outs. Motter stroked a flyball to right-center field, but the ball went in and out of right fielder Bea Pawlikowsky's glove, resulting in two runs coming across to score.
"That affects you whenever you have a catch, and you drop it," Bruner said. "She was upset about it. That puts in the back of your mind, ‘Oh boy, here we go. We’re going to make errors again.’ "
“It was a tough play," Chestnut Ridge coach Greg Lazor said. "She was on the run. She did get to it. We were fortunate it did pop out of her glove."
Motter struck out six consecutive batters between the first and third innings. She retired seven straight hitters on two separate occasions in the contest.
“She’s done really well for us all year," Greg Lazor said. "She’s dominated a lot of games and pitched really well for us. She’s very strong-minded as a sophomore. She’s been there. She understands the game.”
Motter's entire repertoire was on point.
“They were all working," said Motter, who later mentioned her riser led to multiple strikeouts and whiffs.
Etling led off the fourth with a double, but Motter induced a flyout and two popouts to escape with no damage.
Grace Lazor and Natalie Short began the fourth inning with singles. Jenna Mauck's sacrifice bunt moved both runners up. Wingard followed with a run-scoring single to center. After the second out was recorded at home plate on a fielder's choice, Henderson singled off pitcher Maddie Brown's glove to bring in Wingard. Chestnut Ridge led 4-0.
"Overall, I thought we hit the ball well," Greg Lazor said. "I thought we put some very good strokes on a very good pitcher. She’s done well when I scouted her through the year. We worked on that outside curve. We were prepared for it and I thought they did a good job putting it in play.”
Southmoreland's lone run in the sixth was unearned after an error allowed Amarah McCutcheon to reach base and eventually score.
Motter, who threw first-pitch strikes to 18 of 25 hitters faced, retired the final four batters in order, including the final two on swinging strikeouts.
