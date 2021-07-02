The fireworks were set off early on Friday night at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point due to a city ordinance.
Coincidentally, the Johnstown Mill Rats and West Virginia Miners put forth plenty of their own figurative explosive performances on the field during a marathon second half of a doubleheader. The nightcap at the Point lasted 31/2 hours even though both games of the doubleheader lasted seven innings.
The Miners swept the Mill Rats, winning 12-9 in the second game and 10-6 in the opener in front of a crowd of about 200 people.
The games marked the beginning of the second half of the Prospect League season for each team. The Mill Rats (0-2) finished 7-22 in the first half. The Miners (2-0) are atop the East – Ohio Valley River Division second half with Chillicothe, which won its first two games against first-half winner Champion City.
The crowd anticipated a postgame fireworks show, but the game still was in the sixth inning at 11 p.m., which Mill Rats General Manager Brennan Mihalick said was the deadline to ignite the pyrotechnics due to what he described as a city ordinance.
The game played on as the fireworks went off, though Johnstown pitcher Benson Miller briefly stepped off the mound during one highpoint of the show due to the loud noise.
On the field:
Game 1
The Mill Rats were in position to win the opening game, holding a 3-1 advantage and capitalizing on a solid start by Indiana University of Pennsylvania pitcher Mark Edeburn, who allowed five hits and two runs in 51/3 innnings. Edeburn struck out seven and walked four before hitting the league pitch-count limit of 95 in the sixth.
The Miners scored five runs in the sixth and four more in the seventh to win.
“Their starter did a pretty good job,” said West Virginia second baseman Denver Blinn, who had two hits and four RBIs, including a pivotal three-run double with two outs in the top of the seventh in Game 1. “As soon as we got to the bullpen we made it our mission to keep chipping away and get after it. Just get one baserunner on at a time and go station to station.”
Early on, Johnstown had momentum. Dylan Swarmer walked and Mike Whiteherse was hit by a pitch to open the Mill Rats second inning. Each moved up on Jeremy Iellimo’s sacrifice bunt and scored when Damian Yenzi hit the top of the screen in left-center field with a two-run double.
The Miners got a run back in the third, as Isaiah Ortega-Jones doubled, then moved up on Pat Mills’ fly out to the deepest part of right field, and Malik Williams’ singled up the middle.
The Mill Rats executed a 5-3-6 double play to end the top of the fourth. With one out and Juan Familia on second after a single and stolen base, Johnstown third baseman Pete Capobianco fielded a hard-hit grounder by Kenneth Melendez and looked back Familia before throwing to first for the out.
Familia took off for third base and Mill Rats first baseman Tyler Dellerman threw to shortstop Iellimo covering the bag to record the out at third.
Johnstown’s Swarmer cleared the Screen Monster to lead off the fourth with his third homer to give the Mill Rats a 3-1 advantage.
The Miners scored five times in the sixth to take a 6-3 lead.
Pinch-hitter Chris Iazzetta had a two-out, two-run triple to right field against reliever Brenden Gray to tie the game at 3-all. Denver Blinn’s infield single plated Iazzetta. Texas State University player Ortega-Jones cleared the screen for a two-run shot.
“Pinch-hit spot. The whole game, watching the game, cheering on the team, staying in it,” said Iazzetta, a Wheeling University product. “Definitely being aware of the situation helps.
“It’s an opportunity to help the ballclub. You get up there, see the first good one you like and take a rip at it. It just happened to find a hole in the gap.”
Johnstown’s Yenzi ripped his third double of the game off the wall and drove in Iellimo from first base. D.J. Alexander singled him home to cut the deficit to 6-5 in the bottom of the sixth.
West Virginia’s Straton Podaras’ one-out double was followed by bunt singles by David Meech and Justin Famalia ahead of Brendan Williams’ bases-loaded walk in the seventh.
The Miners led 10-5 after Blinn’s three-run double off the wall.
“He threw a breaking ball for a strike and his fastballs were kind of all over the place,” Blinn said. “I was kind of hoping on a breaking ball and I got it. I was able to hit it to the short fence. That was big.”
Pete Capobianco opened the seventh with a solo homer to pull the Mill Rats within 10-6.
Game 2
In the second game, the Miners led 1-0 in the first after Denver Blinn led off with a double to left-center field and scored on Isaiah Ortega-Jones’ single.
The Miners suffered a significant loss in the top of the third when home run leader Pat Mills suffered a leg injury on a play at the plate. He was thrown out on a 3-to-2 fielder’s choice and landed awkwardly on the slide attempt.
Mills was helped into the dugout and locker room area. In the bottom of the third, play was halted so that a stretcher could carry Mills across the field and out the right field gate.
David Meech replaced him in left field.
The Mill Rats took a 2-1 lead in the third.
Tyler Dellerman doubled and scored on Sam Mast’s sacrifice fly. Nick Hess walked and scored after Andre Good singled to right and the ball was misplayed.
The Miners sent 13 to the plate in the top of the fourth and scored eight runs. Chris Iazzetta’s grand slam and Blinn’s two-run double highlighted the barrage as West Virginia built a 9-2 lead.
Johnstown got a pair back in the fourth. D.J. Alexander and Ben Newbert each singled and scored on Nick Hess’s single.
West Virginia added a run in the fifth via Bradley McLean’s sacrifice fly.
The Mill Rats answered with Alexander’s run-producing double and a grand slam by Newbert to close within 10-9.
West Virginia’s Malik Williams collected his fourth hit, a run-scoring triple in the top of the seventh and scored on a wild pitch.
