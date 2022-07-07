JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Technical difficulties were the only thing that could stop the offensive onslaught at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point on Thursday night, as the Johnstown Mill Rats fell 10-7 to the West Virginia Miners.
The game was called after six innings due to failure in the left-field lighting system. The tower was lights-out in the seventh, but did not receive credit for a Miners save in the official scorebook.
“We’ll take it tonight. I felt like we were on a roll with swinging the bats (at the end of the game),” Miners manager A.B. Brown said, “but a win is a win.”
Both teams had a scoreless first inning, but that was the only inning of the game that lacked offensive action.
Jake Casey started off the scoring with a blast to left-center field that cleared the wall in the deepest part of the ballpark for a two-run homer. This was only the beginning of Casey’s outstanding night at the plate.
In the third, the Miners scored their first run on an errant throw by Mill Rats catcher Andrew Kribbs attempting to catch Eddie Leon stealing third base. The costly error was one of three critical defensive mishaps by the Mill Rats. All three errors would cost runs.
The Mill Rats responded in the bottom of the third. First baseman Pete Capobianco launched a towering, three-run home run over the left-field wall to give Johns- town a 5-2 lead.
The back and forth battle between offenses continued in the fourth inning.
Danny Helfgott blooped a single to right field that cleared the bases and scored three. Mill Rats right fielder Randy Carlo IV misplayed the first hop of the ball, and his error caused an extra run to score on the play.
In the bottom of the inning, with the game now tied, the Mill Rats responded again.
Casey took Miners starting pitcher Nathan Riddle deep again, this time even more emphatically. The home run was a no doubter, and sailed over the 395-foot marker in the right field by at least 20 feet.
The stadium was buzzing after Casey hit his bomb that gave the Mill Rats a 6-5 lead.
“I wasn’t trying to hit home runs. I was just working on what we had practiced in the cages earlier in the day,” Casey said. “I was just trying to put the barrel on the ball. That second home run was definitely the farthest I’ve hit a ball at this stadium.”
The Miners tied the game at 6 in the top of the fifth after Alex Christie scored on a wild pitch.
The Mill Rats see-sawed the lead again with a Carlo groundout that scored a run.
After the fifth inning, the Mill Rats led 7-6.
That turned out to be their final lead of the night. The Miners pounced on relief pitcher Trey Schulz in the sixth.
They scored four runs during a lengthy inning that had three walks and one error.
After a scoreless bottom of the sixth, the game seemed to be heading towards a dramatic conclusion. However, the aforementioned stubborn left field tower had other ideas. After a 15-minute delay and many attempts to get the lights back on, the game was called.
Such an ending was certainly not ideal for the players and fans in attendance. However, the Miners manager noticed one silver lining that emerged at the end of the game as players from both teams converged onto the field and began to mingle with each other.
“We’ve played these guys a lot, and that showed tonight after the game. The guys hanging out, laughing on the field together,” Brown said.
“That’s what summer league ball should be about. Having fun, and getting better at baseball.”
Casey and Capobianco both had three RBIs each for the Mill Rats. For the Miners, Helfgott and Danny Hooper had two RBIs.
Riddle went five innings for the Miners, allowing seven runs while striking out four. Mill Rats starting pitcher Matthew Benton went 41/3 innings and allowed four earned runs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.