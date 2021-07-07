In recent days, not much has been able to contain the Johnstown Mill Rats.
Even with Mother Nature giving it the old college try on Wednesday, the Mill Rats were still able to sneak in a win before rainy weather cut down their Prospect League game against the Chillicothe Paints.
Visible lightning at 8:49 p.m. at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point led to a stoppage in the bottom of the sixth inning that preceded torrential rain. The Mill Rats – leading 7-2 at the time – were officially given a 6-2 win after the game reverted to the last completed half-inning – the top of the sixth.
That victory puts the Mill Rats (4-2 second half, 11-24 overall) in sole possession of the Ohio River Valley Division.
“It feels good,” Mill Rats manager Parker Lynn said. “Four straight (wins). Obviously, a rain-shortened game never hurts.
“It saved the back-end bullpen. It was great for us to come out with a hot start because we checked the radar before the game and knew the weather was going to be a factor.”
During the team’s recent tear, runs have come in clusters with the Mill Rats averaging 11.5 runs per game. That explosiveness showed itself in the second inning when Johnstown tagged Jake Silverstein for six runs on six hits.
Silverstein, who also hit for himself as the Paints’ No. 2 hitter, was perfect in the four other innings that he pitched.
That second inning, though.
“The offense has been absolutely hot,” Lynn said. “Before (Wednesday), we put up 40 runs in three games. We put up (six) more tonight. It’s hard to lose when that’s the formula. We’re going to continue to look to our offense to light it up, and continue to look for solid outings from our pitching staff.”
Ben Newbert opened the inning with a single to center and then raced to third on Tyler Dellerman’s single off the wall in left-center.
Johnstown opened the scoring a batter later with a triple to the right-field corner.
An error at third allowed D.J. Alexander to reach base and keep the Mill Rats’ momentum in full effect one batter before Ryan McCarthy doubled in Hess and Alexander.
Johnstown padded two more runs after Silverstein picked up a pair of outs thanks to Christian Scott’s RBI double to left-center and Newbert’s single to right.
That outburst was all of the support that Johnstown starting pitcher Devin Lewis needed. The left-hander from the State University of New York-Cobleskill struck out four while allowing two runs – both coming in the sixth – on six hits.
It was a heck of a debut for a 6-foot-4, 200-pounder who joined the team on Monday.
“He was slated to start on Tuesday, he got got pushed back and was slated to throw (Wednesday),” Lynn said. “Boy, did he do exactly what we’re looking for him to do all summer long.
“Division III arm from SUNY-Cobleskill, but he does not throw like a Division III arm. He really commands the zone well.
“He has really good mound presence.
“Ultimately, he put some fear into hitters (on Wednesday).”
Chillicothe broke through against Lewis in the sixth, loading the bases as Trey Maeker worked a base on balls before back-to-back singles from Trey Smith and Kent Reeser. An infield single by Colin Summerhill brought in Maeker while Smith came home on a wild pitch with Drew Wilson at the plate.
Lewis recovered to punch out Wilson before coaxing a fly out to left by Alex Ludwick.
The Mill Rats and Paints will continue their five-game, two-stadium series with two games in Chillicothe on Thursday and Friday before closing it out on Saturday in Johnstown.
For now, the Mill Rats are hoping to keep the good times rolling as they head to Ohio.
“We’re excited,” Lynn said. “Chillicothe is one of our favorite places to play on the road. The guys always play well there. They have a lot of energy there.”
Shawn Curtis is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5085. Follow him on Twitter @ShawnCurtis430.
