Trailing by two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning, the Johnstown Mill Rats tallied three scores to take a one-run advantage and never looked back as they defeated the West Virginia Miners 5-4 on Tuesday night.
Sam Mast led off the frame with a double to left and was brought home on a single by Andrew Kribbs.
After another single and a groundout, Jake Casey brought in the tying run after his groundball deflected off the glove of Miners pitcher Carlos Marquez.
Lukas Torres then doubled down the left field line and drove in what would prove to be the game-winning run.
Following back-and-forth runs led to the game being tied at 2 heading to the top of the seventh, West Virginia struck for two runs on a triple to right-center field by Alex Christie to lead 4-2.
The Mill Rats answered with three runs in the bottom half to regain the lead.
Brennan Murphy earned the win in relief for Johnstown after throwing 2 2⁄3 innings, allowing one run on two hit while striking out two.
After West Virginia took the lead in the seventh,Murphy (3-1) retired the Miners in order in both the eighth and ninth innings to seal the win.
Seven different Mill Rats recorded one hit apiece.
Chase Cromer scored the Mill Rats’ first two runs during the second and sixth innings, coming home on an error both times. Christian Hack earned a no-decision after going 6 1⁄3 innings, giving up three runs (two earned) on eight hits while striking out five.
