The Johnstown Mill Rats kicked off their inaugural season in the Prospect League on Thursday evening at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point, and did so with a 9-5 triumph over the West Virginia Miners.
The Mill Rats came to life with a five-run sixth inning to break things open, and pitcher Zach Rohaley tossed a gem coming on in relief of starter Brady Walker. Rohaley threw six innings, allowed just one run and struck out seven batters.
“He’s a good one, man,” Mill Rats manager Parker Lynn said of Rohaley. “He’s normally a starting pitcher. We’re a little short on arms in the bullpen tonight, and he was up for the challenge to come out of the ’pen and shut the door. I knew he was going to have about five or six innings in him and he did just that, so we’re really thrilled with that performance.”
Rohaley plays for California University of Pennsylvania and pitched against Pitt-Johnstown earlier in the year. He looked right at home on the mound in his new home ballpark for the summer.
“I pitched here earlier in the year and just knowing the mound and we just got it done,” Rohaley said after his strong outing. “Our team just adjusted and it was a good team win.”
The Mill Rats struck first in this one as leadoff hitter Harrison Pontoli led off the game with a base hit and stole second. He came home on a Nick Hess (2-4) base hit to give Johnstown an early 1-0 advantage.
Mill Rats starter Brady Walker lasted just three innings. He struck out four, but walked eight batters and West Virginia managed to grab three runs off of him on just one hit.
West Virginia starter Andrew Talkington settled in after the first inning and posted three straight scoreless innings before Johns- town plated a second run in the fifth inning. He finished with seven strikeouts and looked to be in cruise control.
The Johnstown bats erupted in the sixth to change the trajectory of the game. Centerfielder DJ Alexander got the inning going with a hard hit double off of the left field wall. Hess and Sam Mast followed with singles and eventually chased Talkington.
The pitching change didn’t seem to bother the Mill Rats.
The first-year franchise sent 10 men to the plate in the inning and scored five runs on five hits to take a 7-4 lead.
“It’s funny, because we didn’t change our approach all game,” Lynn said of the sig sixth inning. “It just took us a couple of times through the lineup to finally feel our swings and see the ball really well, and once DJ (Alexander) started the inning off with that, I knew our offense was going to get rolling.”
Johnstown added a pair of insurance runs in the seventh when second basemen Jeremy Iellimo ripped a two-run single. The Mount Aloysius product finished the day 2-for-3 with three RBIs and two runs scored. The five-run cushion was more than enough for Rohaley.
“This is what coach has been telling us, let’s just go out here and make a statement today right off the bat,” said Rohaley. “We were down early, but came back and that was a great team win.”
The win in the home ballpark on opening night was something Lynn wanted for his team, but also for the fans.
“This is huge,” Lynn said of his team’s opening night win. “This community and this town, and the City of Johnstown have been nothing but warming and welcoming to us and we wanted to do this for them, and ultimately this win was for them, and we’re just excited to keep coming back to the Point and keep doing it for them.”
