The Johnstown Mill Rats took a step forward in their second season in 2022 by advancing to the Prospect League playoffs.
The postseason appearance didn’t last long, as the host Chillicothe Paints beat the Mill Rats 16-0 in the Ohio River Valley Division championship game.
Second-year manager Tyler Sullivan, who led the team to its first playoff berth in the franchise’s second season, believes the foundation is set as the Mill Rats open their season on Wednesday at Champion City in Springfield, Ohio, the first of eight consecutive road contests.
Johnstown will open the home portion of its schedule against the defending Prospect League champion Chillicothe Paints on June 9-10 at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.
“We have guys who are really good team guys, and clubhouse guys who make the summer fun,” Sullivan said during a Tuesday afternoon media gathering at Sargent's Stadium. “That’s going to be the key to keep us winning, getting these guys to know each other and fully become a team.
“We have guys from all over the place, which I think is exciting. A lot of different cultures, a lot of different programs, Division I, II and III. A couple junior-college kids as well. A lot of different experiences coming in which should blend as a good team.”
An assistant coach at Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference champion Seton Hill University, Sullivan pointed to veteran returnees such as right-handed pitcher Matthew Benton, infielder Randy Carlo and third-year player Pete Capobianco as leaders.
Sullivan noted that veteran infielder Matt Santarelli is expected to join the Mill Rats after the Junior College World Series event at Heartland Community College, and returning right-hander Matt Edenburn will be with the team early in the season until he reaches his college pitch count.
Newcomers such as Gardner-Webb right-hander Phil Fox, infielder Miguel Vega, catcher Morgan Wyatt and outfielder Gio Calamia should play key roles.
“I’m feeling really confident about our team,” said Wyatt, a Shippensburg University product. “I’ve gotten to meet a few of the guys. Everyone seems to be a really good guy. We’re getting along really well.
“I feel like we’ve got a really good shot to do some damage around the league and put the Prospect League on notice on who the Mill Rats are.”
In 2022, Johnstown went 29-31 overall, with a 17-12 mark in the second half paving the way to a postseason berth.
“It’s always the expectation to have fun with the guys in summer ball, but we’re also here to get better and winning obviously is important, too,” said Mill Rats experienced right-handed pitcher Maxime Beaulieu said.
“We went to the playoffs last year for the first time. Definitely, I think we can build on that. We didn’t really have the outcome we wanted in the playoffs, but it was good just to be out there and get that experience.”
After one game in Champion City, the Mill Rats will play two contests at Danville, Illinois, three at Terre Haute, Indiana, and two at Chillicothe, Ohio, before opening at home against the Paints.
Johnstown will play 58 games, two fewer than 2022. The Mill Rats will compete in 33 road games and 25 contests at the Point.
“Hopefully, we can get back to the postseason. We made a good run in the second half last year,” Sullivan said. “We had a bunch of guys that played hard. Hopefully, we can get this team, with a lot of new guys, to fill in and use that momentum as well.”
