JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – An old-fashioned duel broke out between the Johnstown Mill Rats and West Virginia Miners during Western Night at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.
Both teams answered each other’s blows throughout the middle innings.
Johnstown’s Sam Mast’s two-run homer in the sixth inning put the Mill Rats up for good and reliever Sean Furlong shut the door and left two runners in scoring position in the bottom of the ninth to conclude a thrilling 5-4 triumph in front of 497 fans on Wednesday evening.
The Mill Rats extended their winning streak to four games and improved to 17-21, 5-2 in the second half.
“It’s really nice to see the battle back and forth,” Johnstown manager Tyler Sullivan said. “There’s never a give-up attitude.
“We give up a run, we’re confident we’re going to score right back. For you to get a lead and give up a lead, get another lead and give it up again, to be able to keep punching and eventually shut the door with Furlong at the end there, it’s really good to see.”
West Virginia (14-21, 3-3) threatened in the top of the ninth against Furlong trailing 5-4. Silas Butler (3-for-3) led off with a single and advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt. Butler and Blake Lazaris stole third and second base, respectively.
However, Furlong netted a swinging strikeout on a breaking ball in the turf.
The final out was a swing and a miss on an elevated heater.
“I knew I just had to stay focused, I couldn’t let the moment get too big for me,” said Furlong, who tossed two scoreless frames for the save.
“The last guy, I was pitching backwards to him. I think I threw three off-speed pitches to him to start. I ended up with a fastball because I thought he was sitting off-speed.”
A critical play ended the top of the seventh inning. Lazaris doubled and moved to third on a fielder’s choice. After a strikeout, Devin Hooper hit a groundball to shortstop.
Hooper beat the throw to first on what appeared to be a fielder’s choice, but it was ruled Hayden Skipper’s slide interfered with Chase Cromer’s throw to first base at second.
Hooper was ruled out at first and Lazaris did not score from third.
“He called the play when their dugout yelled,” West Virginia interim manager A.B. Brown said. “I asked him what he (the home plate umpire Garrett Proper) saw and he said, ‘I had interference. He slid, he deviated into the outfield and interfered with the shortstop,’ which is completely wrong. He said, ‘That’s my call.’ That’s not his call. That’s the guy on top of the bag’s call. It cost us the game. That play, we tie the game up.”
West Virginia went ahead 4-3 in the top of the sixth. In the bottom half, Mast laced an 0-1 offering over the brick wall in left-center field, near the light tower to the right of the high screen.
“Honestly, it was a fastball grooved right down the middle,” Mast said. “I just tried to stay through the ball and just make hard contact. I was afraid it was going to hit off the wall, but it sneaked by, just barely.”
West Virginia’s Zach Doss added two hits.
Johnstown’s Damian Yenzi contributed two knocks.
Johnstown’s Josh Cottrill allowed three runs over 51/3 innings. Knight permitted one run over 12/3 innings.
In the fourth, West Virginia’s Jake Killingsworth started the scoring with an RBI single to center field.
Randy Carlo IV tripled on a line drive down the right-field line to give Johnstown its first lead at 2-1 in the fourth. Yenzi and Jake Casey scored.
In the fifth, Alex Christie provided an RBI double to center field. Hayden Skipper followed with an RBI single to center. All two runs scored with two outs.
Pete Capobianco replied with a run-scoring base hit to right to tie it up in the bottom half.
West Virginia went ahead again in the sixth. With two outs, Eddie Leon walked against reliever and winning pitcher Will Knight. After a wild pitch, Leon scored on Silas Butler’s RBI double to right-center field.
West Virginia left-hander Hayden Frank struck out four batters and allowed three runs, one earned, over five frames. Andrew Patterson permitted two runs in one inning. Devin Hooper followed with two scoreless frames.
Jake Oswalt is a copy editor for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @TheWizOfOz11.
