JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Entering Wednesday’s doubleheader against the Champion City Kings, the Johnstown Mill Rats were seeking their first win in two weeks and nine games.
The layoff was first lengthened by an hour and 46 minutes while waiting for the scheduled umpires to arrive at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point, then a sixth inning that saw the wheels wobble a little too hard for the Mill Rats ensured that the skid reached 10 games as the Kings tallied a 7-4 victory in the evening’s lid lifter.
Johnstown prevailed 6-2 in the nightcap.
With the game tied at 4 after Johnstown left the bases loaded in the fifth of the first game, Champion City used a one-out infield single from Jake Sherman, a pair of stolen bases and a base hit by Tyler Cox to grab the lead for good. Two more swipes, this time by Cox, and Nikolas Pereira’s double over the third-base bag to the corner in left made it 6-4 against Mill Rats reliever and Westmont Hilltop graduate Chris Hasse, who recorded all three outs in the frame by strikeout while giving up the two runs on three hits.
“Even earlier in the game, I think it was the fourth, when we gave up that three-spot,” Mill Rats manager Tyler Sullivan said. “We had two outs and nobody on. We walked one guy, and it kind of snowballed from there. It’s kind of been a theme for us. It’s happened a couple of times on us this year. We’ve got to make sure we can finish that inning and limit the free bases.”
Champion City – 2-1 in the Prospect League’s second half – tackled on another run in the seventh using Evan Lorey’s hustle single on a grounder to first, two stolen bases and Eric Fouraker’s sacrifice fly to center.
Hasse struck out four in two innings of relief in taking the loss. Mill Rats starter Matt Benton also fanned four over 32/3 innings, while Nick Guidas punched out a pair of Kings batters in 11/3 innings.
The Kings swiped nine bags against Johnstown during Game 1, with seven coming in the final two innings.
“It kind of bit us in the butt, when a guy got on,” Sullivan said.
“It was an automatic steal of second and automatic steal of third. Then they bloop one in. You can’t really control the bloops, but you can control the run game and you can control the free bases.
“That’s what we didn’t control.”
Johnstown grabbed a 1-0 lead in the first as Tyler Horvat singled, took the next two bases on a steal and throwing error by Kings catcher Fouraker and then scored on a groundout to first by Jalen Freeman.
Champion City replied with a run of its own as Blake Buzzeo worked a bases-loaded walk off Mill Rats starter Matt Benton to plate Lorey.
Another productive out by Freeman in the third regained the lead for the hosts when his groundout to second pushed in Gio Calamia.
“He didn’t get many pitches to hit,” Sullivan said of Freeman. “He found a way get a couple of RBIs for us today, and that was huge for us. That’s what we need going forward.
“When you don’t get that pitch, be OK with not hitting that double or triple in the gap, but grounding the ball out to get that RBI.”
Johnstown made it 3-1 a batter later when Randy Carlo IV dropped a single into shallow right to chase in Miguel Vega.
A pair of two-out walks in the fourth worked to ignite Champion City’s response rally as Fouraker and Sherman drew free passes with Buzzeo’s single driving in Fouraker with Calamia’s throw from center caroming off the mound, allowing Sherman and Buzzeo to stand in scoring position for Cox’s two-run double to the right-field corner.
Vega’s leadoff two-bagger in the fifth opened a run-producing rally for the Mill Rats with Carlo’s sacrifice fly to center moving Vega home. Freeman, who had singled a batter before Carlo’s sacrifice fly, Mount Aloysius rising junior Tyler Quade (base on balls) and Scott McManamon (hit by pitch) were left on base as Matt Santarelli whiffed to end the fifth.
After falling behind in the sixth, Johns- town managed one base runner over the final two innings. Calamia erased himself when oversliding the bag at second on what was initially ruled to be a successful stolen base attempt.
Mill Rats 6, Kings 2: Four RBIs from Carlo over the first two innings spurred Johnstown to an early five-run lead as it snapped a 10-game skid during the nightcap. Carlo doubled in Freeman and Horvat during a three-run first inning, coming in on a single by Calamia.
Carlo’s two-RBI single in the second brought in Freeman and Horvat to make it 5-0 off Champion City starter Andrew DeWitt, who only tossed two innings while surrendering five runs – all earned – on five hits.
It was a crucial start for a team needing sparks in any way possible.
“You could tell that there was a little bit of stress,” Sullivan said. “Winning was very hard for us, and it shows you how tough winning is. I think we made some really good adjustments in this Game 2, handled some things that we can control a little bit better than in Game 1.”
Horvat, playing two ways, struck out seven and allowed three hits over four innings before nestling into the designated hitter spot. He also reached base three times, walking twice while also legging out an infield single in the sixth.
Carlo had three hits with Freeman adding two more.
“(Horvat and Freeman) are ahead of (Carlo) for that reason,” Sullivan said. “Even if there’s nobody on and two outs like in the first, those two guys scrap ABs together to get Randy up, and he gets the RBI for them. That’s just devastating for a team when there can be nobody on and two outs and then score like that.”
Champion City nibbled out a pair of runs in the fifth off reliever Kayden Faulcon on a run-scoring single by Cox and an RBI triple from Pereira.
Santarelli added a run back to the Mill Rats’ lead in the fifth, scoring all the way from first on a wild throw to first off of a grounder by Tyson Bryant-Dawson.
Shawn Curtis is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5085. Follow him on Twitter @ShawnCurtis430.
