Even with fireworks scheduled afterward, the Johnstown Mill Rats saved some of the best theatrics for their final home game of the regular season on Friday night at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.
The Ohio River Valley division’s first-place squad erupted for a season-high in runs, taking advantage of West Virginia’s slim pitching availability, as the Mill Rats extended their winning streak to six games with a 20-10 victory over the Miners.
“With the pitching we saw, when you’re seeing balls that are coming in slow and on loops, it’s good to see we have hitters that stayed mature and did their jobs at the plate,” Johnstown manager Parker Lynn said. “We had a good run this week, playing a team six times in a row and getting six wins is always tough. We did a lot of good things to get the job done.”
Johnstown compiled 18 hits as a team, with six players recording multiple hits, led by Christian Scott and Ryan McCarthy with three each. Jeremy Iellimo and Pete Capobianco drove in three runs a piece. Capobianco and Dylan Vega both homered.
“This game was extremely important for us to win, and we definitely delivered,” said Vega, who led the Mill Rats with four RBIs. “The records mean everything between us and Chillicothe.
“The more we won this series, the better we’d be going into the weekend. If we start early and keep up this hitting, we should be good moving forward.”
What seemed like another easy win for the Mill Rats did not start that way.
West Virginia, as it did on Thursday night, jumped out to a first inning lead, grabbing a 5-0 advantage before Johnstown had the chance to bat. The Mill Rats, however, answered with eight runs in the bottom of the first, highlighted by a three-run double by Iellimo. The Miners then scratched across four runs to take a 9-8 lead going to the bottom of the fourth.
After starting with infielder Evan Antonellis on the mound, Miners manager Tim Epling brought in center fielder Skylar Mays to the rubber.
When Mays tossed his first pitch, Lynn called time and approached home plate umpire Peter Nicoletti to protest.
Mays threw 34 pitches in relief on Thursday night, which by Prospect League rules, constitutes one day of rest. Lynn, Epling and both umpires met at home plate for a lengthy discussion, and after a 20-minute delay and a phone call with league commissioner Dennis Bastien, no action was taken and the game resumed.
“We were in a tight ballgame, and with us being in a position for a playoff berth, I’m going to do everything I can to win the ballgame,” Lynn said. “So, I thought the right thing to do was go out and address it.”
After the conversation with Bastien, Lynn was informed that pitch-count violations are not an offense able to be protested.
“We were handcuffed there and told to continue to play,” Lynn said. “It is what it is. I just think what happened tonight was a little off, but we just have to move forward. I just think they may have to take a look into this and come to a better conclusion.”
After the delay, Johnstown tallied two runs in the bottom half of the fourth on a sacrifice fly by Vega and Ben Newbert scoring on an error.
The Mill Rats outscored the Miners 10-1 over the ensuing three innings, capped off by a two-run double by Vega in the bottom of the eighth to put the mercy rule into effect.
Benson Miller earned the win in relief after throwing 32/3 innings, but was removed from the game in the fifth inning after taking a line drive off his pitching arm. Mill Rats assistant coach Brayden Lackey, after being activated on Friday, replaced Miller and finished the game on the mound.
Lackey also threw 32/3 frames, while surrendering just one run on five hits. He did not allow a walk and recorded one strikeout.
“I talked to Parker about this yesterday, so I had a night to sleep on it,” Lackey said. “I pitched a little in college, but tonight I just tried my best to throw strikes and not walk anybody. After I thought I took the jersey off for the last time when I left (Mount Aloysius), tonight was a great feeling and a lot of fun to play one last time.”
Johnstown (16-8 second half, 23-30 overall) will now travel to Chillicothe for a two-game series on Friday and Saturday. The Mill Rats division lead over the Paints was increased to 2.5 games after the latter was defeated by Champion City.
“The next couple games are going to determine our season,” Lynn said. “I’m not worried, but we’re not the healthiest right now. I think we just need to go into Chillicothe with the mindset that we’re the underdogs. Hopefully that fuels our fire to come out on top.”
