JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Following Thursday’s 12-2 win over the West Virginia Miners, Johnstown Mill Rats manager Tyler Sullivan noted that the team’s recent run of success – and most positive outcomes this season – has been made possible by an assortment of heroes.
In their seven-inning rampage over West Virginia at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point, the Mill Rats seemingly had a bushel of key players doing big things as the club captured its fifth straight win.
Third baseman Damian Yenzi went 3-for-3 with an RBI. The Division III gold-glover from Marietta College also made a stellar play on a grounder by Eddie Leon, diving to his left before scrambling up and making a snappy throw to first to cut down the Miners baserunner.
Plays like that came in support of pitcher Brennan Murphy, who tossed a truncated complete game nine strikeouts, four hits and two unearned runs allowed in those seven innings.
While a seven-run third, which saw 13 Johnstown batters step to the plate, delighted the 552 fans in attendance, Jake Casey’s three-run opposite field home run to left-center field sent them home early and happy.
It also pushed Johnstown’s second-half record to 6-2.
“That’s the sign of a good team,” Johnstown manager Tyler Sullivan said. “Every single day you see our lineup, there’s new guys in there, and it seems like we’ve got new guys picking us up every day. We just keep passing the ball along on the mound and giving it to the next guy. Same thing in the (batting) order, we just keep shifting the order around and it seems like we’ve found a stride here.”
It was a pair of early errors that led to both of West Virginia’s runs against Murphy being unearned.
The Miners’ Silas Butler opened the game with a sharp single to right to cap a nine-pitch at-bat before taking the next two bases on a steal attempt with third base coming as Andrew Kribbs’ throw to second couldn’t be corralled. Alex Christie’s sacrifice fly to center plated Butler to make it 1-0.
Eddie Leon also wound up on third base thanks to a Johnstown error as Mike Whiteherse misplayed a fly ball in deep right, giving Leon three free bases. A Noah Canterbury double three batters later pushed the lead to 2-0.
Murphy, a 6-foot-7 right-hander at Lincoln Memorial, had already collected five strikeouts over the first two innings and held the Miners at bay over his final five frames on the mound.
“It makes our jobs a lot easier knowing that he’s in the zone,” Yenzi said of playing behind Murphy. “That’s he’s filling (the strike zone) up. Getting weak contact. He keeps us more engaged in the game because we have to be alert and make a play for him.”
Getting plays like Yenzi’s fourth-inning stab can certainly help a pitcher get locked in.
“He played great defense,” Murphy said. “He’s been locked down all year for us. He’s one heck of a baseball player.”
Johnstown nibbled a run off the lead in its half of the second when D.J. Alexander’s grounder was mishandled by Christie, giving Casey a chance to score from second.
The Mill Rats took firm control in the third, scoring seven runs on five hits, four walks and a hit batsman against the combined efforts of Miners starter Nathan Riddle and reliever Carlos Marquez.
“(Riddle) sort of lost a little bit of control there,” Miners interim manager A.B. Brown said.
“(Johnstown) started making good contact. Next thing you know, he’s thrown about 45 pitches that inning. I tried to change it up and give a different look on the mound.”
Johnstown didn’t have a solitary big blow during the inning, with just a Mike Santarelli single driving in multiple runs, but the hosts did keep constant pressure on the Miners, loading the bases three times before Casey’s groundout to second dropped the curtain on that rally.
Johnstown began the game-ending uprising in the seventh as Alexander reached on an error at first before taking third on Torres’ one-out double off base of the screen in left. Yenzi delivered Alexander with a sacrifice fly to center to push the lead to 9-2.
With Butler taking the mound with two gone in the seventh, Pete Capobianco worked a five-pitch base on balls to give Casey a chance to end the game in one swing.
Five pitches into his at-bat against Butler, the left-handed Casey pushed a home run over the wall in left-center to trigger the mercy rule.
Torres and Yenzi each had three hits while Casey supplied two.
Four different West Virginia batters had one hit each.
Shawn Curtis is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5085. Follow him on Twitter @ShawnCurtis430.
