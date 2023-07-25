Johnstown Mill Rats starter Matthew Benton earned his first win of the Prospect League season, and closer Brennan Murphy picked up his first save on Tuesday night at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.
Benton tossed six solid innings, and Murphy threw two innings without allowing an earned run as the Mill Rats held off the Lafayette Aviators 10-8 in front of 318 fans.
“Both of those guys are two-year Mill Rats,” Johnstown manager Tyler Sullivan said. “They’re the heart and soul of this team. It’s sweet when they can work together, start the game and finish it out for us.”
The duo, along with middle reliever Koa Dabuet, helped the Mill Rats (9-10, 21-27) snap a three-game losing streak.
“Both guys have gotten a lot better throughout the season, which is really good to see,” Sullivan said. “It looks like they’re hitting their stride as we finish out the season.”
Benton (1-3) gave up three hits and two runs in six innings, with three strikeouts and three walks. The right-hander pitches at Friends University, a NAIA program in Wichita, Kansas.
Murphy didn’t allow a hit in the eighth or ninth innings, while striking out three and walking two. He recently transferred to Francis Marion University in Florence, South Carolina, from Lincoln Memorial University in Harrogate, Tennessee.
Ohio River Valley Division last-place Lafayette (8-14, 24-24) took a 2-0 lead in the first inning on singles by Cameron Nagel, Max Mandler and James Jett. The Mill Rats cut the deficit in half as Tyler Horvat had a bunt single and eventually scored on a two-out balk.
“The guys came in the dugout and said, ‘It’s early. We’ll get it back. Keep working. Keep fighting,’” Sullivan said. “We know how long these games are. Even when we got a big lead it’s easy for them to come back too. You can never let off the gas.
“We fought just enough to hold onto that lead.”
The Mill Rats scored twice in the third to take the lead and then padded the margin with a seven-run fourth inning to make it 10-2.
The Aviators’ five-run top of the seventh and one-run eighth closed the gap to two runs.
Horvat had three hits, three runs and two RBIs for Johnstown.
Austin Baal had a double among the Mill Rats’ seven hits. Mandler and Jett each had two hits for Lafayette.
The Mill Rats and Aviators meet again at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Point as Johnstown continues a six-game homestand.
The Mill Rats are 8-13 at the Point this season and 13-14 on the road.
“Hopefully, keep building on it,” Sullivan said. “We’ve actually struggled at home for some reason. I’m not sure what the reason is. We have to keep building and understand what’s going to win us games, those little things.”
