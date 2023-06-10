PHOTO GALLERY | Mill Rats brush off Paints in home opener; Walk of Fame class introduced

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – After two full weeks on the road to begin the 2023 Prospect League season, Johnstown Mill Rats manager Tyler Sullivan acknowledged how much the team appreciated being back on home turf.
The Mill Rats also showed speed during their contest on Friday night against division rival Chillicothe, compiling 11 hits and six stolen bases en route to defeating the Paints 6-2 in front of 1,107 fans at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.
“Tonight was exciting,” Sullivan said. “They gave us a tough stretch to begin the season, so it was a long time coming. We were anxious and eager to get back here, and I’m glad we were able to get the win in front of this great crowd. We did a lot of fundamental things very well tonight and it paid off.”
The homecoming meant even more to the second-year manager, who worked around a thin roster of just 16 players during the Mill Rats’ eight-game season opening road trip.
Johnstown (4-5) was able to dress eight additional players for Friday’s game, including Randy Carlo, one of the Mill Rats’ top power hitters from last year’s playoff team.
“The road was tough,” Sullivan said. “We were very, very slim. Our roster is a lot bigger now, and it makes me a lot more comfortable being able to move guys around and pitch multiple pitchers. Credit to those guys for hanging tough.”
Carlo is one of five returning players on the current roster, along with pitchers Max Beaulieu, Matt Benton, Mark Edeburn and Brendan Murphy. Infielders Matt Santarelli and Pete Capobianco are in line to rejoin the team for the second half of the season, according to Sullivan.
“I’m so grateful to be back in Johnstown,” Carlo said. “I had a blast last year. It really means a lot to be a veteran and be a leader on this team. I’m just looking forward to the journey.”
Carlo also led Johnstown’s offensive attack in the victory, going 3-for-4 at the plate with two runs scored and two stolen bases.
The Mill Rats were able to execute a hit-and-run with Carlo on the base paths, as he scored from first on a single to the right-center field gap before coming home from second base on a sacrifice fly two innings later.
“Sully told us pregame that we have to be aggressive on the base paths and at the plate,” Carlo said. “There were green lights all around. We just listened to our coach and executed the way we know how.”
Jalen Freeman and Lance McDonald each also tallied multiple hits for Johnstown. Miguel Vega hit a two-run triple in the seventh inning, where the Mill Rats tallied three runs to widen a 3-2 lead.
Chillicothe (6-5) got on the board first when Tyler Mendez hit a solo home run over the bricks in center field to open the third inning. Johnstown answered with two runs in the fourth via RBI singles from McDonald and Morgan Wyatt before the Paints tied the game with a bases loaded walk.
Johnstown went in front for good after Jack Rogers brought home Carlo with a sacrifice fly. Koa Dabuet and Cole Yeager preserved the lead after combining to throw 3 2/3 scoreless innings of relief, as Dabuet earned the win.
Mill Rats starter Phil Fox allowed two runs on five hits over 5 1/3 innings while walking four and striking out seven.
“Phil had a very big bounce back start for us,” Sullivan said. “He’s getting settled into the starters role after being mainly a reliever at Gardner-Webb. The guys then came in and backed him up to be able to help get the win, and that’s all we can ask out of a pitching staff.”
Walk of Fame
Maurice Berry, Robert “Willis” DeBouse and Dee Dee Osborne were inducted into the Sargent's Stadium Walk of Fame as the class of 2023 during a ceremony prior to Friday’s game.
Family members were on the field representing the honorees.
• Berry is a AAABA Hall of Famer who pitched on the Pepsi-Cola and Knickerbockers franchises that dominated the local Johnstown Junior League in the early 1990s. Berry appeared in four AAABA Tournaments from 1990 to 1993, and was only the second Johnstown franchise player to accomplish the feat. The first to do so was Pete Vuckovich, a future Cy Young Award-winning pitcher.
• DeBouse is a long-time baseball and softball umpire, and PIAA football and basketball official who worked numerous games at Point Stadium. For 39 years, DeBouse contributed as a PIAA official. Among his highlights are umpiring the World Friendship Games at the Point in 1983 and working many AAABA Tournaments.
• Osborne is a former Greater Johnstown High School baseball coach and AAABA Hall of Fame manager/GM. Osborne won 239 games in 25 seasons at Greater Johnstown, including a District 6 Class 3A championship in 1998. He was part of 541 regular-season wins as either a manager or GM in the local AAABA League and led nine teams into the AAABA Tournament, including four times as a manager. The Roxbury Park AAABA field was named in honor of Osborne in April.
The inaugural 2022 Walk of Fame class included George Azar, Pete Duranko, Jack Ham, Frank Kush, Gene Pentz and Vuckovich. All six are members of the Cambria County Sports Hall of Fame.