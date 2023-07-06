Twenty-two student-athletes from across The Tribune-Democrat’s coverage area were selected as either first- or second-team members of the Pennsylvania High School Softball Coaches Association all-state teams on Thursday.
Leading the way locally was District 5 Class 1A champion Meyersdale, which saw seven players named to the Class 1A squad with junior pitcher Izabella Donaldson getting the nod as the 1A pitcher of the year while also landing on the first team for the second straight year.
The Red Raiders ripped through the regular season and district playoffs with a 21-0 start with WestPAC and District 5 crowns before getting clipped by eventual PIAA semifinalist Glendale, the third-place team from District 6.
“It was a good cap to the season,” Meyersdale coach Tim Miller said. “Obviously, we wanted to make it to the state championship game, but to have seven girls be named with some of the best in the state is amazing. It’s a tribute to the work that they put in during the season.”
Donaldson posted a 16-1 record and a 0.62 ERA with 156 strikeouts and 12 walks in 792/3 innings. She batted .567 with 38 hits, 37 runs, eight doubles, two triples, 13 home runs, a 1.328 slugging percentage and a .603 on-base percentage.
“Izabella works hard on her pitching,” Miller said. “She pretty much pitches all year round.
“She goes to Pittsburgh routinely for pitching lessons. She’s just a gamer. She wants to be on the mound. She wants to be in that tough situation. She’s a very humble kid. It’s a great honor for her. Hopefully that sets her sights on our goal next year to go further into the playoffs.”
Fellow Red Raiders on the first team were junior first baseman Zoey Hetz and sophomore outfielder Amber Long. Senior catcher Shelby Hetz, junior second baseman Laurel Daniels, senior third baseman Amelia Kretchman and junior shortstop Marcella Dupre were listed on the second team.
Zoe Hetz hit .411 with five doubles, four home runs, 24 RBIs and a .714 slugging percentage. Long batted .507 with an .820 slugging percentage, 24 RBIs, nine doubles and four home runs. Donaldson and Hetz were both named to the 2022 first team.
Shelby Hetz batted .441 with 30 hits, 10 doubles, two home runs and 19 RBIs. Daniels hit .466 with an .862 slugging percentage, 30 runs, eight doubles, five home runs, 26 RBIs and 27 knocks. Kretchman batted .524 with a .746 slugging percentage, 33 hits, 32 RBIs, 28 runs, four home runs and two doubles.
Dupre, a repeat selection on the second team, compiled a .403 average to go with 35 runs, 25 hits, three doubles, four triples, one home run, nine RBIs and 12 stolen bases.
“Some were shocked that they were honored,” Miller said. “I wasn’t. The stats that some of the girls put up this year were amazing. It only comes around once in a great while, and it’d be nice to do it next year, but it’s going to be very hard to do.
“We’re moving to a new conference and if we can put up the same numbers, great things will happen.”
Other area picks on the Class 1A team.
First team: Conemaugh Valley sophomore catcher Katie Ledwich batted .554 with 31 hits, 28 RBIs, seven doubles, seven home runs and a 1.053 slugging percentage … Conemaugh Valley senior right-handed pitcher/infielder Delanie Davison posted a 2.60 ERA with 78 strikeouts in 43 innings. The Clarion University signee slugged eight home runs to go with 25 RBIs, nine doubles, one triple, 37 hits and a 1.074 slugging percentage. Both were part of the 2022 first team in 1A.
Second team: Ferndale senior right-handed pitcher/shortstop Angelina Wagner stole 42 bases, hit .500 and provided eight doubles, two triples, seven home runs, 10 RBIs, 29 hits and 35 runs at the plate. The St. Peter’s University signee recorded a 2.33 ERA with 144 strikeouts … Shade junior Kori Boozer hit .574 with 36 runs, 35 knocks, 22 RBIs, seven doubles, three triples, three home runs, a .645 on-base percentage and .934 slugging percentage … Shade senior infielder Jenna Muha posted a .583 average with 35 hits, 24 runs, 43 RBIs, six doubles, four triples, five home runs, 1.066 slugging percentage and a .612 on-base percentage. She was an all-state selection in basketball and volleyball as well.
Area selections in Class 2A.
Second team: Cambria Heights senior first baseman Lexi Griak hit .390 with eight home runs … Cambria Heights senior outfielder Martina White batted .383 with four homers and 22 RBIs.
Area selections in Class 3A.
First team: Central Cambria senior right-hander Kami Kamzik won 15 games and posted a 0.36 ERA with 145 strikeouts in 77 innings for the 19-1 Red Devils. The University of Notre Dame signee hit .600, slugged 1.422, provided four doubles and drove in 27 runs to go with 11 home runs and 22 walks compared to just three strikeouts at the plate … Central Cambria sophomore second baseman Keira Link batted .462 average with five home runs, five doubles, 13 RBIs, 28 runs, 30 hits and a .769 slugging percentage for the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference champions … Chestnut Ridge senior catcher Alyssa Henderson hit .500 with 12 doubles, one triple and two home runs for the District 5-8 Class 3A subregional champions. The St. Vincent College commit led the Lions in several offensive categories while earning her second straight nod to the first team … Westmont Hilltop sophomore infielder Zoey Lynch hit .540 with 27 knocks, 23 RBIs, 10 doubles, two triples, two home runs and a .940 slugging percentage.
Second team: Central Cambria sophomore Aubrey Ruddek batted .412 with 28 knocks, 23 runs, 20 RBIs, three doubles, one triple and two home runs. She also posted a 1.42 ERA with 36 strikeouts in 192/3 innings … Chestnut Ridge junior shortstop Maya Wingard, a first-team selection in 2022, hit .450 with eight doubles … Forest Hills sophomore catcher Mylee Gdula hit .532 with a .581 on-base percentage, .935 slugging percentage, 41 hits, 10 doubles, three triples, five home runs and 41 RBIs for the District 6 runners-up … Westmont Hilltop senior shortstop Zailees Seda became the program’s leader in all-time hits this past season. The St. Peter’s University signee batted .490 with seven doubles, one triple, one home run, 17 RBIs, 25 hits and a .725 slugging percentage.
