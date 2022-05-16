CRESSON, Pa. – Her teammates call Izabella Donaldson “Boog.” She still isn’t sure of the origin.
“I think my mom gave it to me,” Donaldson said. “I think it was her nickname.”
Apparently, WestPAC softball championships aren’t the only thing they pass down in Meyersdale.
After dodging the heavy rains that passed through the region earlier, the Red Raiders weathered Conemaugh Valley’s storm and responded with some thunder of their own at Mount Aloysius College – Donaldson hit one of Meyersdale’s two homers and then shut the door from the pitching circle in a thrilling 8-7 conference championship game win, the program’s fourth title in a row.
None of the Raiders have been around for all four titles, or even three of them. There isn’t a senior on the Meyersdale roster; because of the COVID hiatus in 2020, these players only have two WestPAC gold medals, at most.
The names change, but the results stay the same.
“The coaches push us to be the best,” Donaldson said, “and to be the best, you have to do the best.”
Yes, there’s that, but this time Meyersdale (15-2) had to come back from a 6-1 deficit in the bottom of the second inning. The Raiders tied it up at 6 before the Blue Jays (14-3) got another chance with the bats and scored twice in the third.
After that, Donaldson retired seven Conemaugh Valley batters in a row before Anna Gunby singled in the sixth.
Conemaugh Valley scored one in the seventh, but Donaldson, a sophomore, struck out the last two batters she faced to end it.
“We brought the sticks out tonight. (Conemaugh Valley’s) an amazing hitting team,” Meyersdale coach Tim Miller said. “They did a great job hitting it, and we were able to equal that, one-up them, really.”
Indeed, Meyersdale wound up with 11 of the 21 combined hits. Eight different Raiders hit safely, led by Zoe Hetz and Morgan Walters with two apiece, and seven scored runs.
Conemaugh Valley’s 10 hits – six of which went for extra bases – came from four players.
The bottom third of the Meyersdale lineup accounted for four hits and four runs, including the decisive tallies: Amelia Kretchman singled and eventually scored the go-ahead run on Marcy Dupre’s groundout, then Megan Boyce singled and tallied what turned out to be the winning run on Hetz’s grounder into left field.
It was Dupre’s solo homer to right that gave the Raiders life after they fell behind 3-0 in the bottom of the first. The blast came after she fouled off two two-strike pitches, one of which was dropped.
“That shows the other team that we can hit off them. We’re ready,” Dupre said. “The coaches tell us to choke and poke with two strikes. I was just trying to get on as the first batter. I thought it was going to hit the fence, but it just kept going.”
The big shot came the following inning, when Donaldson – who was struggling in the circle, having allowed six runs on six hits, four walks and two hit batsmen – atoned by jerking a pitch down the left-field line over the fence to get the Raiders within one.
“I always feel some pressure when I go up to the plate that I have to do something,” Donaldson said. “That home run really gave me some fire.”
The Blue Jays, who left the bases loaded in the second and stranded five runners through two innings, had a chance in the sixth after Gunby led off with her fourth hit. However, Hetz, at first base, snared Delanie Davison’s subsequent sinking liner and beat the speedy Gunby back to the bag to double her off.
That turned out to be a difference-maker, because Katie Ledwich followed with a double to the fence that certainly would have scored Gunby.
“She’s super-super-fast. It’s insane,” Hetz said. “Right before that play, I thought, ‘I really want to catch a ball. I really want a double play,’ and bam, it hit my glove.”
Ledwich doubled twice in the game, driving in two runs, while Bella Grecek tripled and doubled and Davison doubled and singled.
“We played pretty well,” Gunby said. “We tried to play our best. It just didn’t go our way. We knew we had to come in and play hard and keep our energy up.”
Afterward, during celebration photos, some of the fans got confused and thought it was the team’s fifth straight WestPAC title. With everyone back, there’s room for that next year. Then Meyersdale leaves to join the Inter-County Conference.
“It’s super-exciting,” Hetz said.
