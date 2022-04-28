CAIRNBROOK, Pa. – There were two instances during Thursday’s WestPAC South softball showdown where Meyersdale surrendered a one-run lead to host Shade, ensuring that another inning would be necessary.
On the third try – in the 10th inning – the Red Raiders got it right, making sure that an RBI single from Zoe Hetz stood as they topped the Panthers 3-2.
The victory bolstered a 25-strikeout effort from Meyersdale sophomore Izabella Donaldson, who struck out the side in the first, second, fourth, eighth and ninth innings while allowing three hits. She also fanned Shade’s final two batters in the 10th, ensuring that the Panthers (5-1) couldn’t tie the game a third time.
What was the secret ingredient to recording 25 strikeouts out of the 30 outs recorded over 10 innings?
“Definitely my curveball was one of the best pitches that I was throwing during this game,” Donaldson said.
The Meyersdale hurler outdueled Shade’s Tara Corradini, who struck out eight while scattering eight knocks. The dogged effort was reflective of Shade’s afternoon of staying in the fight even while the bats didn’t have too many answers for Donaldson.
“This team, they don’t give up,” Shade coach Jason Baer said. “We haven’t hit the ball yet in the couple of games that we played. We haven’t seen much good pitching. They have a good pitcher. Obviously, we didn’t hit the ball all too good.
“Tara Corradini, my pitcher, pitched an outstanding game and we made a lot of good defensive plays in the field. I’m really pleased with what I saw today.”
Thursday’s battle between two of the top squads in the WestPAC South and in District 5 Class 1A was expected before Meyersdale coach Tim Miller stepped off of the team’s bus when arriving at Shade.
“Every time that we play Shade, it’s always been – with the exception of the District 5 championship last year – a 5-3 game, a 2-1 game. I even told the bus driver coming off the bus, ‘This is probably going to be a 5-3 game, a 2-1 game. Something like that,’ ” Miller said. “That’s what it ended up being, a low-scoring game. We like to play each other. We play each other hard. They’re our rival. They came to play.”
The Red Raiders grabbed a 1-0 lead on the game’s 10th pitch when catcher Shelby Hetz roped a double to right to drive in Donaldson, who had reached base on a fielder’s choice to shortstop Jenna Muha one batter earlier.
The Panthers threatened in the bottom of the first as Emily Rapsky reached on an infield single to lead off the frame before taking two extra bases on a pair of wild pitches with Lucy Mincek at the plate. Donaldson struck out Mincek, Cassidy Mauger and Corradini to halt the possible rally.
Neither lineup posed much of a threat with Shade only getting a runner to second as Mauger drew a base on balls with one out in the fourth. Mauger then swiped second, where she was stranded when Muha fanned on a dropped third strike before getting tossed out at first.
The Red Raiders looked to expand upon their lead in the sixth when Zoe Hetz reached on a fielding error before Donaldson dropped a single into left field. Corradini struck out Shelby Hetz before coaxing fielder’s-choice grounders from Amelia Kretchman and Jessica Daughton.
Mauger opened the Shade seventh with a base hit to center. From there, the senior took second on a wild pitch with Corradini batting. Two batters later, another wild pitch allowed Mauger to reach third before a throwing error from Shelby Hetz enabled her to cross the plate.
With the international tiebreaker putting a runner on second to open each half-inning starting in the ninth, both teams scratched across runs with Meyersdale’s Amber Long plating Amelia Kretchman. Shade replied when Mincek doubled in pinch-runner Dylila Weyant.
Zoe Hetz, who had two hits, set the final in the 10th when her single to center plated Maci Moore. Long was the only other batter with multiple base hits.
Shawn Curtis is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5085. Follow him on Twitter @ShawnCurtis430.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.