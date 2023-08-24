MEYERSDALE, Pa. – Losing versatile threat Daulton Sellers to graduation will make Meyersdale lean on its bread and butter for the 2023 season.
Strong play in the trenches is expected to help the Red Raiders navigate through their first Inter-County Conference schedule this fall.
“Our strength is going to be our offensive and defensive lines,” Meyersdale coach Ryan Donaldson said. “Everyone is returning as a year older, and they’ve put in the time to get better. We also have much-needed depth surrounding the backs and receiver positions on offense, which will benefit both our run and pass game.”
Sellers led the 2022 team in rushing and receiving, while throwing for 309 additional yards. Senior Drake Sellers and sophomore Lance Jones are competing at quarterback.
While there are a couple questions regarding open positions with nine starters back on each side of the ball, Meyersdale knows it can rely on consistent play on both lines of scrimmage.
“We have some good returning linemen that will be a big boost for our team this year,” senior Tristan Ohler said. “The line will be a key point for running the ball, making good holes and blocks.”
A solid nucleus returning has helped the Red Raiders build depth in certain positions.
“There will be a lot of players competing for time at linebacker and in the secondary on defense,” Donaldson said. “We have many returning starters at these positions with Zack Ryan, Lance Jones, Malachi Carr, Ian Brenneman, Drake Sellers and Conner Shuck.
“A name to keep an eye out for is freshman Spencer Whitfield, who can play anywhere in the secondary or at the second level at linebacker.”
After defeating Brownsville and Conemaugh Valley for a 2-7 record in 2022, 17 returning lettermen have the arrow pointing up for this season.
“This offseason has been great with commitment and consistency,” Donaldson said. “My expectations are always high for the offseason months of December through July, and this year’s team has bought in and demonstrated the hard work that is required in anticipation for the season.
“We have many seniors and returning players who are eager for their offseason work to pay off on the football field. We also have several underclassmen who have competed and will be ready to play on Friday nights.”
Senior lineman Brady McKenzie is expected to play a big role in the trenches. He totaled 57 tackles and 21/2 sacks in 2022.
“Brady McKenzie will be our anchor up front on both sides of the ball,” Donaldson said. “Brady has worked as hard as any player I have ever coached heading into his senior year.”
Ohler possesses game-breaking speed after averaging 28.4 yards per catch in 2022. He hauled in two touchdown passes.
“Tristan Ohler is our speedster at receiver,” Donaldson said. “He runs a 4.4 in the 40-yard dash and can definitely stretch the field and make big plays. Tristan is also a great kicker, and can be a valuable asset to our special teams play.”
Junior Karter Schurg made 27 stops and picked off a pass in 2021.
After missing the entire 2022 season due to injury, Schurg should have an important role on the team, his coach said.
“As a freshman two seasons ago, Karter started at safety and played a lot of slot receiver for us,” Donaldson said. “He’s going to be back this season in the secondary and will be used in multiple ways on offense.”
Meyersdale is looking forward to playing Somerset County rivals Berlin Brothersvalley, North Star and Windber in the ICC.
“We are still excited to be playing Berlin and still able to play the teams we have been playing for a long time,” Ohler said.
Jake Oswalt is a copy editor for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @TheWizOfOz11.
