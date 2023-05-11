LORETTO, Pa. – The St. Francis University softball team has walked a thin line this season. It caught up to the Red Flash in the opening game of the Northeast Conference tournament on Thursday afternoon.
Freshman third baseman Brianna Sawyers hit a pitch with two aboard in the bottom of the sixth inning that looked like it might put the Red Flash in front, but her long drive hooked foul before clearing the fence.
Merrimack pitcher Bry Michitson then retired Sawyers on a groundout to end the frame and allowed just one baserunner in the seventh as the fourth-seeded Warriors – playing in their first NEC playoff game – stunned the defending champion, 2-1, at Red Flash Softball Field.
“This team has worked so hard to get to this point," said St. Francis all-NEC pitcher Rachel Marsden, who accounted for her team’s only run with a fourth-inning homer, but gave up a two-run, two-out single in the next half-inning that turned out to be all Merrimack needed. "Our backs have been against the wall all season, so this is nothing new. We’re going to come back out (on Friday) and be super-strong. No doubt we’re going to do really well.”
They’ll have to, because they’ll need to win two games just to be alive on Saturday with a shot at their sixth straight NEC title and have to win four games in a row to keep the trophy at St. Francis. It would be the first time during their run the Red Flash did so after dropping their tourney opener.
In fact, they’d prevailed in their first postseason game six straight years coming into this game with Merrimack, a team St. Francis swept in a three-game series to end the regular season for the right to host the tournament. However, St. Francis (25-23) managed just four hits of Michitson, snapping the Red Flash’s seven-game winning streak.
“We’re not out of this. It’s just a longer road,” St. Francis coach Jess O’Donnell said. “This is disappointing. I think we’re better than what we showed. I think Merrimack wanted it a little bit more.”
That road will start with an elimination game against third-seeded Central Connecticut State at 1 p.m. Friday.
The Red Flash had a chance in the bottom of the seventh when Lexi Hernandez lined a hit into center with one out, but Michitson got Ashley Orischak looking at a changeup and then retired pinch-hitter Sydney Baker on a grounder up the middle to end it with Jordan Pietrzykoski on deck.
Pietrzykoski had singled earlier to extend her hit streak to nine games over which she’s gone 14-for-27. She’s leading the team with a .375 batting average.
“Nothing comes easy for this team, so it’s nothing we’re not used,” Pietrzykoski said. "We’re nothing if not gritty. I have the utmost confidence that we’ll work back."
Still, it’s at least a bit concerning that the Red Flash, despite outhomering opponents 32-8 this spring, only have outscored the opposition by one run and, after Thursday, are averaging 3.71 runs per game.
While St. Francis was 7-2 in the regular season against the three other tournament teams, only two of those wins were by more than two runs. Eight of St. Francis’ past nine wins have been decided by fewer than three runs.
“We’re just overthinking, in general, offensively,” O’Donnell said. “When you have runners in scoring position, there has to be that grit inside of you that says, ‘I want to score that runner.’ I think we were too ‘Let’s see what happens up there’ instead of that go-getter mentality.”
Besides Marsden, Pietrzykoski and Hernandez, freshman Savannah Nash had the only Red Flash hit, a second-inning single. Michitson only allowed six baserunners, and neither team committed an error.
“We weren’t making adjustments to that high-and-in,” Pietrzykoski said. “That’s just going to go up in the air, and anybody can catch a flyball.”
The Warriors (17-28) got the only runs they needed when No. 2 batter Courtney Lanpher sent a Marsden offering into center field, scoring Michitson with the tying run and Thiana Brito from second with the go-ahead and eventual winning run.
“I had (Lanpher’s) number the entire series we played them and the rest of the day today,” Marsden said. “It’s not necessarily that I missed my pitch – she got a good piece on it – but if I could have one pitch back, it all would have been different.”
Brito, for that matter, reached base on an excuse-me swinging bunt that Sawyers fielded halfway between home and third without a play.
Marsden gave the Red Flash the lead when she worked the count to 3-1 and then lasered the ball past the scoreboard in right-center field for her team-high eighth homer of the season.
“The biggest thing for me is being patient and to hit my pitch,” Marsden said. “I knew with the count being what it was she was going to give me something good to hit.”
Sawyers almost rallied the Red Flash in the sixth with Pietrzykoski on second and Marsden on first.
“Off the bat, I thought (it had a chance), but, as it continued to go, it started to go more foul. It was close,” O’Donnell said.
Now the Red Flash find themselves needed to regroup.
“This is going to motivate us,” Marsden said. “We’re going to get through it and we’re going to get these next four games.”
