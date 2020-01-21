LORETTO – The St. Francis University men’s basketball team took the whole “Unity Day” thing to heart.
In the wrong way.
Minus high-scoring guard Isaiah Blackmon and supersub Tyler Stewart because of suspensions resulting from a postgame fight the previous game with Sacred Heart, the Red Flash kept giving visiting Merrimack chances and the basketball, and wound up dropping a clash for first place in the Northeast Conference, 72-55, at DeGol Arena on Monday afternoon.
St. Francis had won 10 of 11 coming in – its best string since 1969-70. The Red Flash’s record is 12-6 overall and 5-2 in the NEC.
“We’re definitely (feeling) a little defeated. You always want to come out with a win,” Red Flash senior guard Keith Braxton, who tied Randall Gaskins with a team-high 12 points, said. “But it’s a long season. We’re only seven games in (to the conference schedule). We’ll just take this setback, learn from it and keep growing from it.”
St. Francis led by eight with 3:48 remaining in the first half.
However, the Warriors ran off the first 10 points after the intermission, and Merrimack’s advantage never was fewer than six the rest of the way.
“It just felt like if we brought more energy it would have been a different outcome,” Gaskins said. “We just have to bring more energy, take care of the ball.”
That last area was a particular issue on Monday. St. Francis turned over the ball 21 times. Merrimack, which improved to 12-8 overall and now has a 6-1 mark in conference, turned those into 26 points. The Warriors had four steals in the first 3:15 of the second half, fueling their pivotal run.
“If you break it down, in the first 4 minutes, they had 10 points, we had four turnovers,” Red Flash coach Rob Krimmel said. “The last 4 minutes of the first half, they had 10 points, we had three turnovers. Not taking care of the basketball put us on our heels. Against a team that plays the style they do, you get down six, seven or eight, it’s like being down 16, 17 or 18.”
Merrimack came in holding opponents to a conference-low 61.1 points per game, transitioning from a full-court press into a patience-testing 2-3 zone.
Six-foot-five center Idris Joyner scored a game-high 28 points for the Warriors. Jaleel Lord made a tough layup and a deep 3 in the middle of the second half to stunt a Red Flash run, and Devin Jensen’s trey from the corner with 6:15 left served as the dagger, putting St. Francis behind by 12.
One of three new programs in Division I, Merrimack showed it was a legit addition to the NEC this weekend; the Warriors won at perennial conference power Robert Morris on Saturday.
“You’re got to tip your hats to them,” Braxton said. “They came in with a focus, and they executed. We’ve got to make sure that we learn from this.”
St. Francis was in a tough situation to start, losing Blackmon and Stewart to one-game suspensions on Sunday. Blackmon’s 17.4 points per game leads the Red Flash, and Stewart is scoring at a 10.1-point clip.
They also combine to average 55 minutes per contest. The Red Flash’s rotation was shortened from 10 to eight.
“I think the big thing is the quick turnaround,” Krimmel said. “In terms of preparation, we had to thrust some guys into different roles. That in and of itself created some challenges.”
After spotting the Warriors an eight-point lead, St. Francis began to find its sea legs against Merrimack’s zone. Bryce Laskey’s pull-up bank knotted the game at 10.
The Flash then went on a 20-8 run – most of it with Braxton on the bench with two fouls – to go ahead by eight before the visitors rallied late in the half, tying it at 34 on Joyner’s desperate 17-foot turnaround at the first-half buzzer. Joyner scored 18 in the first half.
St. Francis shot 51.9% from the floor in the first half, and the Flash outboarded the Warriors 19-9. Merrimack’s saving grace was its five 3-pointers.
Six Red Flash scored at least four points in the second half; Myles Thompson led St. Francis with nine. Thompson finished with 11 points and Bryce Laskey 10.
“Unity Day” was observed conference-wide in recognition of Martin Luther King Day. Both coaches also wore sneakers in honor of “Coaches vs. Cancer.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.