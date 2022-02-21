JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The Mercyhurst women’s basketball team got off to a hot start and prevailed 65-45 over Pitt-Johnstown on Monday evening inside the Sports Center.
Cassidy Crawford scored eight points and pulled down five rebounds off the bench, and Peyton Alazaus added eight points for the Mountain Cats, who continue to hold the sixth spot in the PSAC West for the upcoming conference tournament. Pitt-Johnstown is now 11-15 overall and 9-11 in the PSAC.
The Mountain Cats also got seven points, six rebounds and three assists from Olivia Fasick.
Penn Cambria graduate Makalyn Clapper compiled seven points and five rebounds.
Hayden Taylor added seven points, and Molly Wagoner collected a team-high seven rebounds and a game-high five blocks.
Mercyhurst hit eight of its 12 first-quarter shots to climb out to a 23-14 lead. Jayde Boyd’s bucket at 3:09 put the Lakers on top 18-5, but the Mountain Cats responded with a 9-3 run.
Baskets from Kylah Franklin and Taylor cut the deficit down to 21-14 with under a minute remaining. Two Ava Wade free throws with six seconds left put Mercyhurst on top by nine.
Pitt-Johnstown continued to battle and got a putback from Crawford and a basket from Clapper with 1:38 left in the second quarter to cut it to 33-22.
However, the Mountain Cats just couldn’t keep the momentum going, and Mercyhurst was able to maintain the lead throughout the second half and went on to the win.
Boyd finished with a game-high 24 points and 11 rebounds. Grace Centrulla provided 12 points and seven rebounds for the Lakers (9-17, 7-12).
Pitt-Johnstown will wrap up its regular season with PSAC road games at Seton Hill on Wednesday and Indiana (Pa.) on Saturday. The 2022 PSAC Women’s Basketball Tournament begins on Feb. 28.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.