Pitt-Johnstown men’s basketball coach Bob Rukavina will have to wait at least one more game for his 500th career win.
Mercyhurst upset Pitt-Johnstown 82-74 in front of a large crowd at the Sports Center on Wednesday night.
The Lakers made one big shot after another – including 10 3-pointers – while also capitalizing on the Mountain Cats’ cool showing from both 3-point range and on the free-throw line.
“It was a very short speech,” Rukavina said of his postgame message to a 14-3 team that slipped to 8-2 in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Western Division. “I said, ‘I thought we played hard. They earned the win. They beat us.’ We’ve got to be ready to come back and play a really talented Slippery Rock team on Saturday.’’
In his 31st season, Rukavina has 499 wins with the Mountain Cats.
Former Mountain Cats players attended Wednesday’s game in support of their coach. Among those were: Rich Ragan, who spearheaded the fundraising drive for the upgraded wooden floor at the Sports Center; Nick Novak; Devlin Herring; Matt Lushko; and Lou Hutcherson.
Rukavina appreciated the well-wishes.
He’s been around long enough to know his team won’t dwell on a disappointing setback.
“What are you going to do? We’ve had a good run at home but we were 3 of 15 from 3-point range and they were 10 of 25,” Rukavina said.
Cameron Gross led Mercyhurst with 26 points and nine rebounds. Zach McIntire had 13 points with two 3-pointers. One of his 3’s made it 61-58 with 8 minutes left and came only seconds after Pitt-Johnstown tied the game on a Caiden Landis layup.
“It got tied but we never got behind (in the second half),” Mercyhurst coach Gary Manchel said. “Every time they had an answer, we didn’t fold. We stayed with it and kept on grinding it out. It’s a good win on the road.”
Pitt-Johnstown was led by senior Josh Wise’s 18 points.
Landis had 13 points and eight rebounds.
Marcin Wiszomirski had 11 points before fouling out with 6:29 left and the hosts down by three points.
Sophomore 6-foot-7 forward John Paul Kromka had 10 points while being limited to 19 minutes. He picked up his third foul 23 seconds into the second half and his fourth with 14:44 left.
“Kromka played 19 minutes,” Rukavina said. “He was the defensive player of the year last year, one of the best players in the league, and he plays 19 minutes. That just kills us.”
Pitt-Johnstown grabbed early momentum in front of the largest home crowd of the season and led 14-4 on a Wise 3-pointer.
But Mercyhurst used its own 14-4 spurt to tie the game at 18-all on a Gross basket. Joe Batt gave Pitt-Johnstown a 20-18 advantage, but the Lakers tied it on a pair of Joel Ufele free throws. Nicholas Lang’s 3-pointer gave Mercyhurst a 25-22 lead and the Lakers held on for a 31-30 halftime advantage.
The Lakers built a 10-point lead via Michael Bradley’s 3-pointer with 16:43 remaining in the second half.
Pitt-Johnstown was hurt by a 3-for-15 effort from 3-point range and an uncharacteristic 15-for-23 showing on the free-throw line. Mercyhurst was 10-for-25 from 3-point range and 16-for-18 on the line.
“They shot 54.8 percent in the second half after 39 percent in the first half,” Rukavina said. “They shot it well. They hit 10 3’s. We had three 3’s. That’s the difference right there. Plus, that’s the most free throws we’ve missed all year. What can you do? You make them or miss them. We missed them tonight.
“They’re a very well-coached team. They’re tough. They made big plays down the stretch.”
Manchel, in his 17th season, doesn’t think Rukavina will have a long wait.
“Ruk is the best coach I think in the league,” Manchel said.
“He’s as good as it gets. He’s a good friend of mine. I’m fortunate to know him. I wish him all the luck. He deserves everything he gets. He’s going to get his 500th and it’s a hell of a milestone.”
In the women’s game:
Pitt-Johnstown 76, Mercyhurst University 69: Senior Gabrielle Smith scored 28 points, including a 12 of 13 showing on the free-throw line, and freshman Olivia Fasick had 17 points, nine in the fourth quarter, as the Mountain Cats beat the Lakers.
Pitt-Johnstown (9-7, 4-6) won its second straight game since snapping a six-game losing streak. Mercyhurst (4-12, 4-6) was led by senior Amber Renz’s 18 points, 12 rebounds and six assists.
Pitt-Johnstown led by as many as 11 points and held the advantage for 37:06 but the Lakers got as close as three points in the final quarter.
“I was very proud of our team,” Pitt-Johnstown coach Mike Drahos said. “We’re young but we’ve got a little bit of fire and play with some energy.
“We’d built it up to 10 or 11 points and they’d fight back and get it back to four. We never panicked or lost our mind. We kept plugging away and found a way to get it done.”
Smith had five rebounds and three steals while shooting 8 of 14 from the field.
“She is something special, first-team all-conference last year and over 1,000 points already,” Drahos said of Smith.
“She’s the type of kid if we just keep feeding her she’s going to put up big numbers.”
Fasick worked her way behind defenders to score three field goals in the final quarter and draw two fouls resulting in three more points from the line.
“Olivia Fasick had the stretch where she made layup after layup,” Drahos said. “She’s a special kid and we have high hopes for her.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.