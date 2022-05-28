ALTOONA, Pa. – Joe McGowan is one of the few true veterans on the Bishop McCort Catholic High School baseball team, a member of the Crimson Crushers’ previous District 6 championship in 2019. Crimson Crushers coach Chris Pfeil says McGowan’s not a flashy player, just one who gets the job done.
“When the chips are on the table, there’s nobody else you want in the batter’s box,” Pfeil said. “He’s just going to find a way.”
Fortunately for Bishop McCort, McGowan came to the plate just in that situation against upstart Williamsburg in Saturday morning’s Class 1A district final at Peoples Natural Gas Field.
Appropriately, McGowan came through.
McGowan drove in the tying and go-ahead runs as part of a four-run bottom of the fifth that returned Bishop McCort to its perch at the top of D6-1A with a 7-4 win.
“You almost forget the feeling. It’s been three years, you know?” McGowan said. “It’s just an amazing feeling, especially with my teammates. I love them all. We’ve all worked so hard.”
Batting cleanup for the Crimson Crushers, McGowan came up to face Blue Pirates sophomore reliever Dylan Shawver with the bases loaded and no outs in the bottom of the fifth. Bishop McCort trailed 4-3.
On a 1-1 count, McGowan drove a grounder through the left side of Williamsburg’s drawn-in infield. Colby Cannizzaro scored easily from third, but a second run came across to put Bishop McCort (15-8) in the lead when Brock Beppler collided with Blue Pirates third baseman Colten Wagner rounding the bag. The umpires met and awarded Beppler home on obstruction.
“I was thinking to do a job, find some green. It just worked,” McGowan said. “Honestly, I thought I put a little more steam on it. It was a little, weak shot, but it got the job done.”
Fellow senior Nate Conrad followed with a bunt single. He and McGowan’s courtesy runner, Nick Yost, scored insurance runs on Ethan Kasper’s bases-loaded hit by pitch and Ben Smith’s sacrifice fly.
Conrad finished out the championship, relieving Mason Pfiel with none out and two on in the seventh to get a double play on Shawver’s flyout when it was ruled Lambert Palmer tagged too early to advance to third and getting Dylan Hartman to sky a popup to Cannizzaro to second base to end the contest.
“It feels like a dream. I was on the team that won it my freshman year. I remember thinking, ‘We’ll be back here,’ ” Conrad said. “To do it with this great group of guys is something special.”
Beppler and Kasper each had two hits for Bishop McCort, which will play the District 5 runner-up on June 6 at a site to be announced. It was the Crimson Crushers’ ninth District 6 title, moving them into a tie with Philipsburg-Osceola for fourth-most all-time.
“Each one is special. The difference with this group is that, while there might not be necessarily the individual talent that we’ve had in some years, but this was a team,” Chris Pfeil said. “When you’re unselfish and you believe in each other, you can accomplish great things.”
The Blue Pirates got to the finals with two one-run wins over higher playoff seeds and scored the first runs off the Crimson Crushers in the postseason. A lack of pitching depth caught up with them when Rowan Gorsuch, starting his third straight game, tired in the fifth.
“We were going to have to play a perfect game. We outhit them (9-7) and committed less errors (2-1), but our pitching wasn’t on. One inning,” Williamsburg coach Bob McCall said.
Starting only three seniors and even a couple of freshmen, Bishop McCort was unsteady in the early going.
“Coming into the game, the expectations were nothing less than a win,” Mason Pfeil said. "We got down early, but we knew we could battle back. We did all year."
Williamsburg (7-12) opened the game with three straight hits, scoring the first two runs the Crimson Crushers had given up in the postseason. Beppler slipped and fell while trying to position himself in center field under Blue Pirates leadoff hitter Luke Uplinger’s flyball and it fell in for a single.
Palmer then executed the hit-and-run to perfection, hitting it through the opening at shortstop and going to second when Bishop McCort tried unsuccessfully to throw out Uplinger at third.
Gorsuch hit one over right fielder Braden Jarvis for a double that brought in Uplinger and Palmer.
Bishop McCort took the lead with three runs in the bottom of the second, Beppler doubling in Cannizzaro with the go-ahead run on a ball that hit right on the left-field line. Earlier in the frame, senior Colin Stevens’ single plated Ethan Kasper. Stevens then scored on a throwing error on Cannizzaro’s grounder.
Williamsburg came right back with two in the next half-inning on three hits, including Gorsuch’s RBI double into the left-center gap.
Bishop McCort got out of a big jam unscathed in the top of the fifth. Williamsburg loaded the bases with one out, but Pfeil got Liam McGregor to hit into a forceout, third to home, before striking out Alex Brantner.
One big inning, and Bishop McCort was on its way to the district title.
“We’re not done yet,” Conrad said.
