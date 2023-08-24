The McCort-Carroll locker room and practice field have been a bit more crowded this summer. Crushers coach Tom Smith doesn’t mind.
“We have really big numbers for us,” Smith said.
“We ended the year (in 2022) with 24 kids. This year we have 45 kids on our roster. We’ve had a big increase.”
The Crushers enter the third season in a co-op between Bishop McCort Catholic and Bishop Carroll Catholic and look to improve on a 2-8 season.
“We have 11 kids from (Bishop Carroll) that are going to be with us this year,” Smith said. “That number has increased.”
McCort-Carroll returns nine starters on both offense and defense as well as 23 letterwinners.
“We have a group of kids coming through who have had a lot of success at the junior high level,” Smith said.
“We’re hoping that we can continue that success.
