SALISBURY, Pa. – The North Star High School baseball team rolled into the District 5 Class 2A championship game on Tuesday night.
However, the Cougars encountered a pitcher who found his own rhythm at Stanley “Chief” Thomas Memorial Field at Salisbury-Elk Lick High School.
Behind senior right-hander Wyatt Hershey, top-seeded McConnellsburg shut out the second-seeded Cougars 5-0. Hershey struck out nine batters with no walks, allowing only five hits.
“He was all around the plate,” North Star coach Jake Klukaszewski said after his team’s eight-game winning streak was snapped. “He’s a really disciplined and solid pitcher. Credit to him and credit to those guys. We just couldn’t hang with them the way we would have liked to. They were the better team today and that’s why they won.”
McConnellsburg (19-4) will face District 6 champion Bald Eagle Area, an 11-5 winner over Mount Union on Tuesday, in the first round of the PIAA tournament on Monday.
North Star (15-5) advanced to the District 5 title game for a second straight season, finishing as runner-up each time while compiling a 30-10 record in that span.
The Cougars had no seniors on a roster that included seven juniors, two sophomores and five freshmen.
“Obviously, this is what every team wants in the district,” Klukaszewski said, watching McConnellsburg set up a team championship photo near the backstop.
“We’re going to try to take it one game at a time (next season), get back to the drawing board, work hard and take this into next year. This isn’t how we wanted it to end, but we still do have a year left with this group. Hopefully we still can make some noise.”
North Star won only once in its initial four games, then went on a six-game winning streak. After a 13-1 tournament loss to Class 3A power Forest Hills, the Cougars won eight consecutive games, claiming a WestPAC championship and a playoff victory over Northern Bedford County.
“Credit to McConnellsburg. They’re great,” Klukaszewski said. “I just thank God for letting us be here. We started out 1-3. For us to put it together and win the WestPAC and play here, it’s been special.”
North Star threatened in the top of the first as Andy Retassie (two hits) and Cayden Turner each singled to open the game, but Hershey induced a fielder’s choice, a flyout and one of his nine strikeouts.
Hershey had 1-2-3 innings in the second, fifth and sixth frames.
“I feel like I was on in the bullpen with my pitching coaches and everything just went as it was,” Hershey said. “All the plays my fielders made, I couldn’t do it without them. Our hits just made it so much easier on me.”
McConnellsburg posted single runs in the first and third innings to lead 2-0.
The Spartans padded the margin with an unearned run in the fifth and two unearned runs in the sixth.
The Spartans’ Jackson Clevenger went 3-for-4 with three RBIs, including a two-run double in the sixth. Gavin Fowler totaled two hits and scored twice.
North Star junior left-handed pitcher Cayden Turner struck out eight batters and walked one while allowing seven hits in 51/3 innings.
“He’s just incredible,” Klukaszewski said of Turner, who was on the mound for the WestPAC title win on May 15. “He’s put up MVP numbers this year. We didn’t score any runs to help him out. When you don’t score any runs, it’s tough to win the game.”
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
