Kaitlyn Maxwell took command of the District 5 Class AA girls basketball championship game on Friday night at the Pitt-Johnstown Sports Center.
The senior all-state guard scored 41 points as the Warriors repeated as 5-AA champions in a 65-45 victory over Windber.
The game was a rematch of last year’s title contest.
“This means a lot because of all of the work we put in over the season,” Maxwell said after top-seeded Everett improved to 19-6 and earned a spot opposite of the District 7 fifth-place team in next weekend’s PIAA Tournament. “Finally we can see the results of all of our efforts.”
Second-seeded Windber slipped to 18-7 and will face District 6 champion Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic in the first round.
“Her poise,” Pavlosky said of Maxwell’s most obvious strength. “She is pretty level-headed. She’s smooth. She’s calm. You never really see a reaction out of her, even a positive. She just runs the show.
“She’s a court general and she has that capability to take over a game at any time.
“We tried to plan for it as best we could,” Pavlosky said. “The second half we just kind of wore down.”
Windber junior center Amanda Cominsky had 18 points and 13 rebounds, and senior Alayna Elliott had 12 points.
Cominsky had seven points and five rebounds in the first quarter as the Ramblers held a 15-14 lead.
But Everett doubled up Windber, 16-8, in the second quarter to lead 30-23 at halftime.
The Ramblers had led 20-17 after Elliott made a free throw, but the Warriors went on a 13-0 run capped by a pair of free throws made by Ashlyn Hicks in the final minute to make it 30-20.
“I think we were more conditioned than they were,” Everett coach Keith Moyer said. “They were big inside and we had a hard time stopping them in the post. But we’ve run up and down the floor all year, and no one is better in transition than Kaitlyn Maxwell (a St. Francis recruit). She showed that tonight. That’s why she’s a first-teamer (all-state).”
Windber had opportunities early in the game to build on its lead but couldn’t convert on multiple high-percentage situations in the paint.
“Post was a big talk that we had. We do have a mismatch there,” Pavlosky said. “I thought it was working effectively, especially in the first quarter and the first half. We missed a lot of opportunities with easy ones that could have extended that lead to a six to eight point game, which would have made it a little more difficult and make them maybe force something.
“The old adage is if you don’t make those layups, you don’t make the free throws in a championship game, it’s going to come back to haunt you.”
Mike Mastovich is a sports writer for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @masty81.
Commented
