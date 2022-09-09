JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – It was a sluggish start for the Richland Rams on Friday night at Sargent’s Stadium, but after the initial rust wore off, the visiting side posted a 31 point second quarter en route to a 38-0 victory over the McCort-Carroll Catholic Crushers to remain unbeaten.
Both the Rams and Crushers were coming off emotional victories the week prior, perhaps contributing to a slow start as both teams struggled to get on track in the opening quarter of play.
Three punts and a turnover on downs was all the Rams and Crushers had to show in terms of offense in the first quarter, but there were some signs of progress as the quarter came to a close with the Rams driving deep into Crushers territory and knocking on the door of the end zone.
“After two emotional games with Forest Hills and Central, we were a little out of sorts offensively,” Richland coach Brandon Bailey said. “Fortunately the defense picked us up.”
On just the second play of the second quarter, the Rams broke the stalemate with a Sam Penna one yard run to put the hosts in front 7-0.
From that point forward, it was all Rams as they exploded for 31 points in the second frame to grab a firm hold on the contest heading into halftime.
A fumble by Crushers quarterback Johnny Golden was recovered by Luke Feichtel on the Crushers side of the field and two plays later Evan McCracken hit a seam and found pay dirt from 34-yards out to double the Rams to lead 14-0 less than five minutes into the second.
That turned out to be the first of three touchdown scores for McCracken on the night, all of which came over the course of four offensive plays in the second quarter.
The very next time McCracken touched the ball, the went untouched 55-yards for his second score as the Rams offense began to hit on all cylinders after the slow start.
Desperate to pull back momentum from the Rams, the Crushers attempted a fake punk deep inside their own territory, but it was easily snuffed out by the Rams, and it was McCracken completing his hat trick of touchdowns two plays later with an 18-yard score to make it 28-0 in favor of the visiting side.
McCracken praised his offensive line for their effort in making his big night possible,
“At the start I wasn’t reading it well, but I was patient and they were blocking well,” McCracken said. “They were opening big holes for me to run through, it’s what they do best.”
On the evening, McCracken totaled 172 yards on the ground, all of which came during the first half, to go along with his three-touchdown performance as the junior running back continued to be a catalyst for the Rams offense early in the season.
While the Rams offense was finding its stride, the Rams defense didn’t miss a beat from last week when they shutout the high-scoring Central offense in the second half and rolled that form over to Friday’s meeting with the Crushers.
“We just continued to bring pressure and he wasn’t able to get the ball off,” Bailey said.
Regardless of what the Crushers tried to throw at them, the Rams had an answer in the shutout victory.
“We wanted to go the distance with them and we thought that we could,” McCort-Carroll coach Tom Smith said.
“What happened was turnovers and penalties set in and playing a team like that is extremely difficult to recover from.”
In the first half alone, the Rams defense forced four Crusher punts, stopped a fake punt, and forced two turnovers that led to 10 points.
Late in the second quarter, the Crushers threatened for the first and only time on the evening, driving down to the Rams two-yard line before Jordan Nichols decided he had seen enough and forced a turnover with a strip sack of Golden.
It was one of four sacks for Nichols on Golden as the senior linebacker was nearly unblockable all game long.
“My defensive linemen were taking up some double teams for me and creating some space,” said Nichols. “I did what I do best, use my speed off the edge and get to the quarterback and cause a ruckus in the backfield.”
That fumble gave the Rams just enough time to go into a two-minute offense and drive down the field to set up a 32-yard field goal from Noah Ritko as time expired to give the Rams a comfortable 31-0 cushion at the break.
The second half told mush of the same story as the first wit the Rams controlling play and seeing out the rest of the game to keep their undefeated start to the season intact.
Joe Penna recorded the only points of the second half, scooping up a blocked punt and running it into the end zone to put a running clock in motion and set the final score at 38-0 in favor of the Rams.
