Martella’s Pharmacy collected 13 hits and capitalized on seven errors by first-place Paul Carpenter Capital Advisors to pull away in a key Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League game late Tuesday night.
Martella’s won 16-4 at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point to close within one-half game of Paul Carpenter in the standings.
Defending league playoff champion Martella’s Pharmacy is 11-3 while defending regular-season champion Paul Carpenter is 11-2.
“It was a game we knew we had to come in and compete and win,” said Martella’s shortstop Grant Norris, the Duke University product from Somerset who went 2-for-4 with a solo homer, four RBIs and a sacrifice fly. “We got the bats going early in the second. We kept it going. We had good pitching the whole way though. It was a good win for us, definitely.”
Martella’s Pharmacy built an 8-0 advantage via a five-run second and three-run third.
The Pharmacy capitalized on Adam Cecere’s high pop up that dropped in shallow right field for a triple. Martella’s had two hits, reached on two errors, two walks and two hit batters in the inning.
Two walks and Ty Diehl’s two-run double highlighted the Martella’s third inning.
“We’re getting the bats going early compared to the beginning of the year,” said Norris, who has a league-high seven home runs this season. “The pitching is coming around. As long as we can keep hitting the ball and throw strikes, I think we’ll be good the rest of the season.”
Paul Carpenter answered with a three-run bottom of the third. Josh Spiegel and Matt Wicker each singled and scored on Justin Wright’s triple to center field. Hayden Ford singled in Wright to make it 8-3.
Norris smacked his home run over the left field screen in the top of the fourth to give his team a six-run lead.
Paul Carpenter scored a run after four walks in the bottom of the fourth to make it 9-4.
Diehl and Troy Emert each doubled in the fifth, and Norris’ sacrifice fly plated Diehl with his third run. The Pharmacy led 11-4.
Martella’s added a pair in the sixth after Boston Bradley’s single drove in a run and another scored on a throw trying to get Bradley stretching the hit at second base. The Pharmacy tacked on three runs in the top of the seventh.
“We took advantage of some mistakes that they had but what it came down to is we hit the ball hard tonight,” Martella’s manager Kerry Pfeil said. “Grant Norris comes up with a great response hitting one over the screen.
“I said two weeks ago we had to develop an identity. I think we have developed that identity and we’re becoming a very strong competitor
right now.”
Bradley, Brian Yetter, Norris, Cecere, Jake Ansell and Diehl each had two hits for Martella’s Pharmacy. Josh Spiegel and Wright each had two hits for Paul Carpenter.
