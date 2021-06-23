Martella’s Pharmacy pitcher Michael Marinchak walked the first three batters he faced in the top of the first inning and appeared to be in trouble on Wednesday night at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.
Marinchak and his teammates faced the top team in the Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League, undefeated Paul Carpenter Capital Advisors.
“I came out a little fired up and couldn’t settle down,” said Marinchak, a hard-throwing Ligonier Valley High School graduate who pitches at Seton Hill University. “My hands weren’t getting separated quick enough. We talked in between innings, made the fix and I went out there and kept doing what I know how to do.”
The right-hander recovered with three consecutive strikeouts to end the first inning.
Marinchak eventually recorded eight straight strikeouts and retired 11 of 12 batters via the K. Martella’s offense produced enough runs to make Marinchak’s effort and a solid relief outing by Brendon Bair stand in a 5-3 victory over Paul Carpenter.
“We ran into good pitching,” said Paul Carpenter manager Dave Sheriff of his 12-1 team. “You run into good pitching, that’s going to happen. He threw a lot of fastballs and we just couldn’t catch up.”
Martella’s Pharmacy improved to 9-4.
Jared Dowey tripled to right field to open Martella’s second inning and scored on a Troy Emert sacrifice fly.
Marinchak kept mowing down batters, with three strikeouts in the second and two more in the third. Paul Carpenter’s Billy Perroz ended the string of eight strikeouts in a row with a two-out triple to right. Brandon Lane singled to left field, driving in the game-tying run in the top of the third.
“That was a simple solution,” Martella’s manager Kerry Pfeil said of helping Marinchak shake off the three early walks. “He was amped up to throw. When you throw against the top team, you’re going to be amped up. We made the adjustment he needed to make and started to fill it up. We saw positive results from it.”
Zach Ramach opened the Martella’s third with a double off the left-field screen and moved up when Garrett Greco beat out a sacrifice bunt attempt for an infield single.
Jake Ansell’s groundout plated a run, and Omar Ward’s triple to center field scored another.
Dowey singled in a run to make it 4-1 through three innings.
“Really, I think what broke this game open was Garrett Greco’s bunt for a single,” Pfeil said. “We were able to put up three runs in that inning and break it open 4-1. Being up three runs on a team like PC is a nice place to be.”
Paul Carpenter capitalized on a pair of walks and an infield single to chase Marinchak in the fifth. Bair hit the first batter he faced in relief and Brandon Lane had an infield single to pull Paul Carpenter within 4-3. Bair struck out the next two batters.
Martella’s added a run in the fifth as Ansell was hit by a pitch, Ryne Wallace singled and Dowey lifted a sacrifice fly for a 5-3 advantage.
“Jared Dowey had a fantastic night,” Pfeil said. “He gets us started with a triple. He has an 0-2 sac fly to get a run in.”
Bair, a Pitt recruit, struck out five batters and allowed only one hit. Marinchak and Bair combined to fan 16 hitters.
“He picked me up,” Marinchak said. “I said, ‘Sorry for leaving three guys on.’ But we got out of it.”
Sheriff said Paul Carpenter will move on after the setback.
“Our approach (at the plate) has to change,” Sheriff said of squandering the first-inning opportunity. “You have bases loaded and no outs. You just try to get the ball in play. Our approach was just off.
“It’s good to have the monkey off our back,” Sheriff added. “You go 12-0, get the monkey off your back and just start again.”
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.