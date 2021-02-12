Goaltender Sam Evola turned aside 24 shots and continued his consistent play in net for the Johnstown Tomahawks on Friday night at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial.
So, there was no panic on the Johnstown bench as the visiting Maryland Black Bears went on a five-minute major power play 6:11 into the final period. The Tomahawks’ two-goal lead was in good hands.
Evola and the Johnstown penalty kill unit refused to budge while limiting the Black Bears to four shots during the extended man-advantage. As the final seconds of the power play ticked away, the Tomahawks had all but secured a 3-1 victory.
‘A gritty game’ @JohnstownHawks coach Mike Letizia talked about a 3-1 victory over the Maryland Black Bears. His team moved into a tie for 1st place in NAHL East. pic.twitter.com/A5bsW7SucM— Michael Mastovich (@masty81) February 13, 2021
“We just went after it (during the major penalty),” Tomahawks coach Mike Letizia said after his team moved into a tie for first place in the NAHL East Division. “We pretty much used everybody, especially up front. We told everybody we were going to go after it and everybody give us 30-second shifts.
“I thought we were aggressive where we could be. We blocked a bunch of shots, got clears when we had to, and obviously Sammy made some huge saves for us, which he did all night.”
Evola improved to 11-2-2 this season. His only blemish on home ice came in an overtime shootout against Maine on Oct. 16.
The 19-year-old from Rochester, Michigan, is a big reason the Tomahawks are 12-0-1 at 1st Summit Arena.
“He’s an outstanding person. He battles his butt off every single night,” Letizia said. “He gives us a chance to win. He’s a great teammate and a guy you want to win for. It was a big night. He was outstanding and our team wanted to win for him.”
Evola felt the major penalty kill was a huge momentum-builder. The Tomahawks already led by a pair when leading scorer Jay Ahearn received five minutes for boarding and a game misconduct.
‘Play the cards you’re dealt’ @JohnstownHawks GT Sam Evola won his 11th game 3-1 over Maryland. Hawks’ killing off 5-minute major penalty was key in win. pic.twitter.com/mSDzxqiuSR— Michael Mastovich (@masty81) February 13, 2021
“You don’t like seeing a five-minute major going up in the third, but you’ve got to play with the cards you’re dealt,” Evola said. “We went all in. We put all our chips in and took it minute by minute and shot by shot. We cleared it. We killed it. We didn’t give them many chances.”
The Tomahawks (17-5-3) led 1-0 when newcomer William Persson scored his first goal in his debut after being added at the roster deadline on Wednesday. Persson had been playing in the elite level in his native Sweden.
“I thought Will with the big goal, a nice shot off the faceoff,” Letizia said.
The Black Bears’ (12-9-3) Tanner Rowe scored his third goal of the season and first since Jan. 14 2:23 into the second period.
Johnstown’s Holt Oliphant netted the eventual game-winner on a power play at 14:55.
John Gelatt provided a cushion with his 17th goal 1:42 into the final period.
“It was a gritty game,” Letizia said. “They’re hard to play against. They clog it up. They defend. They slow the game down and try to get us away from our speed and our pursuit.
“We stuck with it. Obviously we had to kill off quite a bit of penalties. We got the job done.”
Maryland was scoreless on seven power-play opportunities.
The Tomahawks outshot the Black Bears 32-25.
The teams meet again at 7 p.m. Saturday at the War Memorial.
“They play hard. They’re never out of it,” Evola said. “The beginning of the season we actually had a 7-6 win over them. The rivalry was there right from the start. They’re a great team. It’s whoever wants it more.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.