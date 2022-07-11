JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Early in the Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League season, Josh Ulery had a string of bad luck, delivering hard-hit baseballs right at the opposition.
As the 28-game schedule wraps up, Ulery’s fortunes have changed, and Mainline Pharmacy is the benefactor.
Ulery had four hits on Monday, including a two-run homer, a run-producing double and two runs scored in Mainline Pharmacy’s 7-6 victory over Laurel Auto Group in nine innings at Roxbury Park.
“I struggled early in the year, so it’s nice to finally string some hits together and help my team win,” Ulery said.
The win solidified the Pharmacy’s hold on second place in the standings at 13-13.
“Our job is to just win out for the rest of the season. We have two games left,” Mainline Pharmacy manager Tim Rubal said.
“If we win both of them, we’ll be in a good spot heading into the playoffs.”
The loss eliminated Laurel Auto Group (8-18) from playoff contention. Even if LAG had won, the O’s 7-1 victory over first-place Paul Carpenter Capital Advisors on Monday would have eliminated them.
“That’s the motto of our entire year, especially with us being a new organization,” said Laurel Auto Group manager Adam Polites, whose team used three home runs, including a game-tying, two-run shot by Brady Yard in the seventh to overcome a 6-2 deficit. “Our guys aren’t going to quit whether it is 15-1, 5-1 or 6-2.
“They’re going to compete.”
Sullivan Schueltz had three hits, with a bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the ninth providing the winning run.
“This year our biggest issue has been finishing games,” Ulery said. “We gave up the lead, but we didn’t fold. We stayed in it. We battled and we won.
“You’ve got to be happy about that going into the playoffs.”
Laurel Auto’s Christian Zilli and Jax Miller had back-to-back solo homers in the top of the sixth. Zilli drove in a run with a double in the third.
“That’s the struggles of playing here at Roxbury. It’s a short field,” Rubal said.
“Pitches that aren’t going to go out at the Point end up finding the other side of the fence here. But it is what it is.”
