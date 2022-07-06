JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A strong start on Wednesday by Mainline Pharmacy in its Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League game against O was washed out not by the league’s second-place squad, but a strong rain that interrupted the game during the second inning.
With Mainline leading 9-0 in the top of the second at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point, the game’s umpires called a rain delay and had initially called for a restart approximately 40 minutes after the stoppage. Stronger showers arrived while both teams were loosening up, causing the game to be called along with Mainline Pharmacy’s second game against Laurel Auto Group, which was slated to follow.
A resumption date has not been announced by the league. Mainline Pharmacy seemed to favor the rainy conditions, sending 19 batters to the plate against a pair of O pitchers, who combined to record five outs.
Mainline Pharmacy loaded the bases in the first with singles by Alex Glumac and Seita Shiratoni before Josh Ulery was plunked by a 1-0 offering. Garrett Prosper’s triple to deep center cleared the bags a batter before Karsen Ruffner’s RBI single plated Prosper. Mainline loaded the bases again before O starter Connor Helm caught John Caldwell and Sullivan Schultz looking at third strikes before coaxing a groundout by Glumac to end the frame.
With a steady rain over the stadium, Mainline Pharmacy added five more runs to its total in the second with Prosper’s second triple – a liner that rattled around the corner in right – chasing in two runs. Ruffner and Aidan Shephard each had run-scoring hits before Caldwell's sacrifice fly to center made it 9-0.
With two gone in the second, Glumac reached first when he was hit by a Ryan Rametta offering, just before the rains strengthened enough to stop play at 6:12 p.m., just as Shiratoni was stepping in to be the 10th batter for Mainline, giving the Pharmacists a second straight inning where they sent more than nine hitters to the plate.
