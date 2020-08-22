JENNERSTOWN— The NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour returned for the second time this year to Jennerstown Speedway on Saturday night, but this time the big difference was fans permitted in the seats by the NASCAR organization.
“Racing is just not racing without fans, and I would not have signed the deal to have them here ... had they not agreed to be here ... in front of our fans,” said Bill Hribar, Jennerstown Speedway general manager. “It was really exciting for them to open their season here in June and NASCAR was very happy with our facility.”
Several modified drivers agreed that it was not the same without the fans in the stands in June, but they really like the racing surface that Jennerstown Speedway provides.
“It is a very nice area, and the surface provides good side-by-side racing,” said Woody Picket from Stafford Connecticut.
Patrick Emerling from Orchard Park, New York, also enjoyed the racetrack.
“It is a nice new fresh track for us to run on," he said. "It is a beautiful facility and the people here couldn’t be nicer to us.”
When the green flag flew, it was Justin Bonsignore from Holtsville, New York, on the pole and he set sail – pulling away from the field in the opening half of the race. He began working lap traffic as the field was spread out, with only the Craig Lutz car moving into the top five from back in the pack through the first half of the race.
The first caution flag of race came out for debris in turn three on lap 88, erasing the almost straight-away lead that Bonsignore had put on Lutz, who had made is way up to the runner-up spot just past the midpoint of the race.
All the lead-lap cars headed to the pits for tires and fuel, and it was Bonsignore’s pit crew winning the race off pit road to maintain the lead.
Bonsignore was able to get the jump on the restart and maintain the lead over Lutz over the next 20 laps, until another caution came out for a scary incident involving Andrew Krause – who made heavy contact with the turn three wall, bringing out a red flag.
The stoppage seemed to change the handling on some of the cars as the track continued to cool and the track was cleared of the accident, setting up a critical restart with 42 laps to go.
This time it was Lutz getting the jump on the outside of Bonsignore to take the lead for the first time. Dave Sapienza was also able to get around Bonsignore for second just before another caution on lap 124 for a spin by Calvin Carroll.
The final restart of the night with just 22 laps to go brought the crowd to their feet as Lutz and Sapienza battled door to door for several laps before Lutz was finally able to pull ahead.
The race's final 10 laps saw Anthony Nocella charging hard and moving into third place.
But the laps ran out with Lutz bringing home the win, and Sapienza holding off Nocella for second.
“My crew chief made some really great adjustments on the pitstop,” Lutz said. “We were a little tighter than we needed, but that left me get a really good drive off the corner and I was able to hold them off."
Nocella said he just needed a few more laps.
“We had a really good car, and we were reeling those guys down," he said, "but we only needed another five laps or so. But congrats to Lutz on the win."
Maruca wins late models
Earlier in the night the local Late Model series continued their season in a 30-lap Laurel Highlands 150 feature that was marred by cautions.
Paul Fess started on the pole with Zane Ferrell alongside. The two battled door to door for the first several laps before Fess was able to get the advantage off turn two on lap four.
On lap eight, disaster struck when Ferrell got loose in turn two and spun in front of the field. The accident collected five cars, including points leader Barry Awtey, third-place in the points Teddy Gibala, while the cars of Garry Wiltrout and Mike Hemminger also sustained damage.
Two-time winner Albert Francis entered the night in second place, and looked like he was going to have a huge points nice as the cars of Awtey and Gibala where retired for the evening, but it only took seven laps for another accident to shake things up again.
Race leader Fess was turned by Jarred Barclay and this time Francis had no where to go and collected the outside wall on the back straightaway. The officials deemed Barclay was involved in the incident and moved him to the back of the field for rough driving for the restart with 15 to go.
Joe Maruca inherited the lead over Brandan Marhefka on the restart, and with seven laps to go a hard charging Barclay made his way around Marhefka for second, but Maruca’s lead was too strong and the Slickville, Pa., driver scored his first-ever win on the half-mile oval. Marhefka finished third, Bryan Shipp was fourth, and Bedford’s Todd Price came home fifth.
“It has been a long 10 years getting here,” Maruca said. “It feels pretty darn good to be in victory lane for the first time.”
With all the carnage Saturday night, the new points leader is 18-year-old Albert Francis by just three points over Jenners' Barry Awtey. Defending track champion Teddy Gibala sits just five points back with four races left to decide the Martella’s Pharmacies Late Model Champion in what is sure to be an exciting finish to the season.
