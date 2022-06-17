Nicholas Arcement’s rise to a tie for sixth place in the Sunnehanna Amateur Tournament for Champions included a blistering 7-under-par 28 on the back nine during Thursday’s second round.
The Louisiana State University golfer from Thibodaux, Louisiana, made five birdies and an eagle on the final nine holes after a bogey on the par-4 third hole early in the round.
Arcement finished the round at 6-under 64, quite an improvement on a 2-over 72 in the opening round on Wednesday.
He is tied with Josh Gilkison and 2020 Sunnehanna Amateur champion Preston Summerhays at 4-under 136 through two rounds.
Herman Sekne and Bryce Lewis are tied for first place at 6-under heading into Friday’s third round at the par-70 Sunnehanna Country Club course.
Kelly Chinn, Jiri Zuska and Julian Perico are tied for third at 5-under.
Acrement started his birdie flurry on the par-3 No. 10. He followed with birdie putts on the par-5 No. 11 and the par-4 No. 12.
He made eagle on the par-4 No. 13 and closed with birdies on the par-5 15th and the par-4 18th holes.
Bounce back round: Summerhays, who became the youngest Sunnehanna Amateur champion at 18 years, 2 days old in 2020, felt his first-round score didn’t mirror the level of his play on Wednesday.
Summerhays opened with an even-par 70, but said he was playing well and had confidence he could contend in the coming days.
Summerhays lived up to his expectations in the second round.
The Arizona State University golfer from Scottsdale, Arizona, finished 4-under 66 on Thursday and is 4-under 136 through two rounds – two strokes off the lead.
Summerhays made seven birdies and three bogeys in the second round.
He got to 5-under after his third consecutive birdie on No. 13.
Bogeys on 14 and 16 appeared to cool off the former champion, but Summerhays had an excellent approach to within 2 feet of the hole on the par-4 No. 18 and closed with a birdie.
Summerhays also had birdies on 2, 3 and 7. He also had a bogey on 9.
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
