JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – His final round score might not be the stuff of legends in the Sunnehanna Amateur Tournament for Champions, but Bryce Lewis' execution on the final hole of the 81st event certainly ranks among the most memorable performances.
The University of Tennessee golfer clinched the championship with a two-putt on the par-4 No. 18 on Saturday.
Lewis had a 5-over 75 on the fourth day and finished at 5-under-par 275 to win the Sunnehanna Amateur by one stroke over University of Georgia product Maxwell Ford and Duke University golfer Kelly Chinn, who tied for second.
“Coming up to 18 I was shocked to see the leaderboard,” Lewis said. “I thought Kelly (Chinn) and Maxwell (Ford) were at 5. I didn’t know they bogeyed the hole. My heart kind of dropped a little bit.
“I was like, 'I had no idea this was two-putt to win.’ All I wanted was a shot today, one chance to try to win it.”
As the leaders group was on 17, Lewis and University of Louisville’s Jiri Zuska joined both Ford and Chinn in a four-way tie for the lead at 5-under.
But Zuska, a native of Kladno, Czech Republic, bogeyed both 17 and 18 to finish at 3 under. Ford and Chinn each bogeyed the final hole to fall back to 4 under as Lewis approached the hole.
Lewis’ 30-foot putt from the lower edge of the green rolled toward the pin and nearly fell before it stopped a foot beyond the hole.
“Obviously, that long putt on the last hole, I gave it a chance to go in,” Lewis said. “There is nothing better than seeing a one-footer for the win.”
Lewis began Saturday at 10-under and won with a final round of 5-over. He didn’t have a birdie on Saturday. The Hendersonville, Tennessee, native made bogeys on both of the first two holes. He shot 3-over on the front nine with another bogey on 8 that put him at 7-under overall.
He bogeyed 14 and 16.
Meanwhile, Ford, with birdies on 3 and 12, and Chinn, with birdies on 3, 9 and 11, made it tight.
“I just tried to take it one hole at a time the whole day,” Ford said. “It was a blast. You can’t ask for much more than being tied on 18.”
Ford cited the long birdie putt on the 425-yard, par-4 No. 12 as a key point in his round.
“Twelve was really big,” Ford said. “I made a 25-footer there. I played 13, 14, 15 pretty well. The putts didn’t fall in. Same with 16. I played pretty well down the stretch.”
Chinn said he maintained his poise to remain in contention throughout the four-day event, and especially on Saturday.
“I think I was pretty calm the whole day,” Chinn said. “I executed a lot of my shots that I wanted to down the stretch. It’s tough that I came up a stroke short.
“Throughout the entire round I was pretty level with my emotions,” Chinn said. “After my bogey on 10, that wasn’t a great bogey at all, but to bounce back on 11 was good. I just kept it going after that.”
Five golfers tied for fourth place at 3-under 277: University of Southern California’s Jackson Rivera, West Virginia University’s Mark Goetz of Greensburg, University of Tennessee commit Caleb Surratt, University of Florida’s Yuxin Lin and Zuska, who began the final round in second place, three strokes off the lead at 7-under.
The Sunnehanna Amateur is the first tournament in the new Elite Amateur Golf Series (EAGS), a seven-tournament series with tour starts and U.S. Golf Association exemptions at stake.
“This is a huge step,” said Lewis, who next will compete at the Northeast. “There are some Korn Ferry starts, there are some PGA Tour starts and some U.S. Amateur exemptions that go along with the Elite Amateur Golf Series.”
Lewis wore the champion’s green jacket and held the crystal trophy during a ceremony on the 18th green. He posed for photographs only a few moments after making one of the biggest putts of his career at nearly the same spot.
“Even though I won today, I learned a lot,” Lewis said. “I really didn’t think I was going to win coming up 18. I thought I was going to be in a playoff and have a chance to win.
“But I got lucky and had some things go my way and won. I learned a lot about myself. The good three days before that kept me in it.”
