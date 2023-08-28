Soccer
High School Girls
Penn Cambria 3, Richland 2: The Panthers edged the Rams in a Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference game at Herlinger Field.
Penn Cambria is 1-0, while Richland is 0-1. No other details were reported.
Central Cambria 8, Greater Johnstown 0: Brooke Kolar netted a hat trick as the Red Devils blanked the Trojans at Trojan Stadium.
Central Cambria’s Alex Barra and Linsey Evans each scored two goals, and Amelia Calpin added one. Katie Scott and Kayleigh Lear combined on the shutout.
Cambria Heights 5, Northern Bedford County 0: In Patton, Brooklyn Galinis supplied three goals, and Morgan Ross added a pair as the Highlanders defeated the Black Panthers.
Maria Wendekier notched the clean sheet in goal.
Somerset 7, Westmont Hilltop 3: In Somerset, Lily Witt scored a hat trick as the Golden Eagles soared over the Hilltoppers.
Somerset’s Kamryn Ross provided two goals. Kylee Chabol and Rihanna Hillegas each scored. Josie Steele chipped in two assists.
Forest Hills 10, Chestnut Ridge 0: In Sidman, Samantha Papcunik provided four goals to lead the Rangers over the Lions.
Rachel Gates and Aivah Maul each netted two goals. Claire Cabala and Monica Krug also scored one goal apiece. Alyssa Walker and Dalaney Lamer combined on the shutout.
High School Boys
Central Cambria 8, Greater Johnstown 3: Tanner Braniff, Jack Muldoon and Jack Trostle each buried a pair of goals as the Red Devils topped the Trojans at Trojan Stadium.
Central Cambria’s Matt Kirsch and John Rivera netted one goal apiece.
Julian Dietz scored for Greater Johnstown. The other two goal-scorers were not reported.
Forest Hills 10, Northern Cambria 1: In Northern Cambria, Kaden Carpenter netted four goals, and Toby Wilt added three as the Rangers defeated the Colts.
Forest Hills’ Hunter Adams provided six assists and one goal. Seth Burnosky added two goals, and Mathew May supplied one.
Northern Cambria’s Zach Cavallo scored.
Cambria Heights 3, Northern Bedford County 0: In Patton, George Campbell tallied three goals, and Mason Eckenrode assisted on a pair as the Highlanders blanked the Black Panthers.
Cooper Fyock notched the shutout.
Volleyball
High School Girls
Forest Hills 3, Central Cambria 0: In Ebensburg, Mya Colosimo notched 17 kills, Sophia Jacobs contributed nine service points and eight digs and Julia Chunta amassed 11 service points and four aces as the visiting Rangers swept the Red Devils, 25-12, 25-22, 25-23.
Alexa Papcunik and Paxton Pcola each netted nine service points for Forest Hills. Lia Konchan chipped in eight digs, and Addi Schirato had two blocks.
Central Cambria’s Erica Brouse totaled six kills and three aces among her 11 service points. Summer Koss had 14 service points, 12 assists and three aces. Morgan Sedor provided three blocks.
Windber 3, Conemaugh Valley 0: The Ramblers swept three sets, including a tight second game to open the season with a victory over the host Blue Jays, 25-17, 27-25, 25-19.
Junior Skylee Miller had 16 service points, and freshman Lili Grillo had 14 service points for the Ramblers. Senior Molly Birkhimer had nine assists, and junior Jordyn Bobak had five kills for Windber.
Conemaugh Valley’s Kristin Szymusiak produced 12 kills.
Shade 3, Rockwood 2: In Cairnbrook, Deborah Bozovich provided 17 kills and 10 aces as the Panthers edged the Rockets, 25-15, 25-17, 24-26, 21-25, 15-4.
Kori Boozer ended up with 32 digs, and Madalyn Rapsky dished out 22 assists. Alana Deneen chipped in 11 kills.
