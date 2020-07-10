Western Pennsylvania
St. Michael 4, Lilly 0: In St. Michael, Seth Richardson struck out 12 batters in a four-hit shutout and added two hits, two runs scored and five stolen bases to lead the Saints (4-5) to victory on Friday.
Richardson threw 67 of his 96 pitches for strikes in the complete game. Zach Myers went 2-for-3 with an RBI. Sam Cobaugh and Brad Madigan also drove in a run each.
St. Michael scored twice in the first inning, and added single runs in the fifth and sixth.
Richard Perrone struck out seven batters in six innings for Lilly. Marty Sekerak led Lilly (0-9) with two hits.
Nanty Glo 3, Ebensburg 2 (5): In Nanty Glo, Payden Pavic earned the victory on the mound as Nanty Glo/X-Cel Physcial Therapy scored two runs in the fifth to win a contest shortened because of rain.
Gavin Wisor knocked in a run on a fielder’s choice to go up 3-2 in the fifth.
Pavic delivered an RBI single in the third. Ian McGhee went 2-for-2 for Nanty Glo (3-7).
Corey Roberts tripled for Ebensburg. Carter Seymour struck out four batters in four innings.
Johnstown Collegiate
Martella’s Pharmacy 10, “O” 1: In a suspended game from June 22, Zach Mancz (two RBIs), Grant Norris, Zach Ramach (three RBIs), Brycen Rearick and Brian Yetter (two RBIs, two runs) all contributed two hits for Martella’s to improve to 13-3 in Friday’s early game at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.
Martella’s Devin Foster tossed five shutout innings, striking out seven batters and scattering four hits. Mancz tripled, while Rearick doubled twice and plated one run. Adam Cecere (two runs), Luke Hudson and Norris (two runs) doubled.
Jake Shope went 2-for-3 to lead O, which received a triple from Corey Cavalier.
