Johnstown Collegiate
Paul Carpenter Capital Advisors 11, Smith Transport 0 (5): Josh Spiegel went 3-for-3 with a home run, two runs scored and two RBIs to support three of his teammates combining on a two-hitter as Paul Carpenter improved to 8-0 in Friday’s early game at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.
Connor Bannios (triple and three RBIs), Mario Disso (two RBIs) and Austin Hamer (two runs) all produced two hits for Paul Carpenter, which led 7-0 after the first. Tyler Horvat doubled and plated two runs.
Nate Davis struck out four batters over three innings for PCCA.
Brian Bernard and Chase Vargo produced a single each for Smith Transport (0-8).
Laurel Auto Group 11, “O” 7: Austin Price hit an inside-the-park home run in the sixth inning to spark Laurel Auto to a six-run sixth inning to earn a come-from-behind triumph in Friday’s late game at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.
O led 6-5 heading to the bottom of the sixth. Laurel Auto Group, which scored 52 runs in its last five games, won its fifth straight game to climb to 6-2, two games behind first-place Paul Carpenter.
Price (two hits) drove in three runs to put his team up 8-6 in the sixth. Logan Kasper, Chris Miller, Tyler Suder (double) and Jake Swank all had two hits apiece. Dallas Hite, Suder and Swank each scored two runs.
Laurel’s Chris Hasse earned the victory in relief, allowing one run over two frames.
O received two-hit games from Corey Cavalier, Tanner Kobal, Jake Shope (double and stolen base) and Lance Westover). Ben Kasabeck belted a solo home run and scored two runs. Dan Leiford and Jayke Saiani both doubled for O (0-7).
Western Pennsylvania
St. Michael 12, Nanty Glo 0 (5): In St. Michael, Adam Cecere struck out 12 batters in a two-hitter as the Saints earned their first victory of the year on Friday.
Cecere went all five innings without walking a batter for St. Michael (1-2), which scored seven runs in the first inning.
Kirk Bearjar went 3-for-4 with a triple, two runs and three RBIs. Seth Richardson collected two hits and two stolen bases. Sam Cobaugh stole four bases and Brycen Rearick scored three runs.
Brandon Frank and Devon Patrick each singled for Nanty Glo/X-Cel Physical Therapy (0-2).
Claysburg 9, Lilly 0: In Lilly, Kyle Glass went the distance, striking out nine batters in a four-hitter to lead the visitors past the Red Raiders on Friday.
Glass did not walk any batters and permitted just four singles.
Connor Oakes went 2-for-5 with two runs and an RBI for Claysburg (2-3). Caleb Gampe collected two hits, two runs and an RBI. Corey Chamberlain plated two runs.
Lilly slipped to 0-3.
