Johnstown Collegiate
Paul Carpenter Capital Advisors 10, Laurel Auto Group 5: Carter Chinn went 3-for-4 with a double and two runs scored to lead Paul Carpenter (17-2) to victory during Tuesday’s late game at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.
Connor Bannias (double), Gaige Reighard and Brian Wicker (triple) all drove in two runs for PCCA, which racked up three innings of three runs. Justin Wright amassed two hits, including a triple. Tyler Horvat struck out five batters over five innings, giving up one run for Paul Carpenter.
Mason Akers, Dallas Hite, Austin Price and Tyler Suder all produced two hits for Laurel Auto Group. Logan Kasper scored twice. Austin Brown, Hite, Suder and Jake Swank plated one run apiece.
Martella’s Pharmacy 19, “O” 1 (5): Brycen Rearick doubled, homered (grand slam), scored three runs and drove in six runs to lead Martella’s to victory on Tuesday night at Roxbury Park.
Grant Norris (two hits, two RBIs) and Brian Yetter (two RBIs) also homered for Martella’s. Adam Cecere scored four times.
Luke Hudson (two hits) and Zach Ramach (two RBIs) doubled for Martella’s. Boston Bradley drove in two runs. Jake Felton plated three runs. Michael Marinchak struck out eight batters over three shutout innings for Martella’s.
Chasen Claus homered for O in the fourth.
“O” 3, Laurel Auto Group 2 (10): In Monday’s late game at Sargent’s Stadium, Claus singled to left field with the bases loaded and one out in the bottom of the 10th inning to drive in Tanner Kobal with the game-winning run as the O came back from a two-run deficit to edge Laurel Auto Group in extra innings.
Nate Horner pitched 3 2/3 innings of relief for the victory, scattering three hits. Starter Lance Westover tossed 6 1/3 innings, allowing four hits and two runs with striking out seven and walking five, including two with the bases loaded in the third for Laurel Auto’s lone runs.
Laurel Auto Group starter Chris Hasse pitched into the 10th inning, walking the lead-off batter before being relieved by third baseman Austin Price. Hasse struck out 12 batters and walked four while allowing five hits on 128 pitches.
Claus and Jayke Saiani each had two hits for the O. Jake Shope had a hit, scored a run and drove in another. Kobal reached on a bunt single during the game-winning rally.
Laurel Auto Group’s Kasper had two hits, including a double and one run scored. Hite had two hits, and Swank doubled.
Martella’s Pharmacy 7, Smith Transport 2: At Roxbury Park on Monday night, starting pitcher Yetter tossed five innings for the victory with 12 strikeouts and no runs as Martella’s Pharmacy beat Smith Transport.
Yetter allowed only two hits. At the plate he went 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles and three RBIs. Jake Ansell went 3-for-3 with three runs scored for Martella’s. Troy Emert had a double, one run batted in and one run scored. Bradley and Ryne Wallace, who doubled, each drove in a run.
Matt Mosholder threw a scoreless inning of relief for Martella’s.
Smith Transport’s Joey Kovachick had a hit and drove in a run. Devin Kretchman singled.
Paul Carpenter Capital Advisors 9, Laurel Auto Group 2: In Monday’s early game at the Point, Wicker went 3-for-4 with a triple, a walk, three RBIs and one run scored as league-leading Paul Carpenter Capital Advisors defeated Laurel Auto Group.
Mario Disso had two hits, including a double, and two walks. Wright doubled for Paul Carpenter.
Devin Renzi pitched six innings for the win, striking out four and walking one while scattering five hits. Carter Chinn threw a scoreless seventh inning in relief.
Austin Price had a hit and drove in a run for Laurel Auto. Suder and Kasper each had a hit and scored a run.
Western Pennsylvania
Somerset 6, Ebensburg 0: In Somerset, Reese Kennell threw a two-hit shutout to lead the Businessmen to victory on Monday. Kennell finished with eight strikeouts over his 88-pitch outing.
Matt Blubaugh, Kennell, Brycen Sechler and Ryan Wilmotte all provided single hits for Somerset (6-5), which tallied four runs in the fourth to lead 5-0.
Nick Burkhart and Ethan Frank notched a hit apiece for Ebensburg (2-10).
Hollidaysburg 8-12, Nanty Glo 3-2: In Hollidaysburg, the hosts took both ends of a doubleheader on Monday to improve to 11-2 on the season.
In the first game, Braden Callahan pitched a four-hit complete game in five innings, since a twinbill was scheduled. Evan Shale and Aiden Steinbugl both doubled for Hollidaysburg, which received a triple from Mitchell Kratzer.
Brandon Frank led Nanty Glo/X-Cel Physical Therapy with two hits. Cody Williams drove in a run.
In Game 2, Hollidaysburg racked up 11 runs in the first inning to win comfortably. Lucas Muffie and Matt Moyer combined on a three-hitter. Zac Barton and Steinbugl both finished with two knocks. Kratzer and Nate Sell both drove in two runs. Nick Peterson doubled and plated three runs.
Ian McGhee recorded two hits, including a double.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.