Johnstown Collegiate
Martella’s Pharmacy 13, Laurel Auto Group 12: Luke Hudson’s RBI single in the bottom of the eighth scored Ryne Wallace and Zach Ramach came home on an error as Martella’s defeated Laurel Auto for the second time in as many days in Tuesday’s early game at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.
Dallas Hite’s RBI single gave Laurel Auto a 12-11 lead in the top of the eighth. Laurel Auto went ahead 9-6 with eight runs scored in the fourth.
Grant Norris went 3-for-4 with two home runs, two runs scored and three RBIs for Martella’s Pharmacy. Boston Bradley (triple), Ty Diehl (double), Troy Emert and Brian Yetter (double) all had two hits for Martella’s. Diehl and Yetter plated two runs each. Nick Gooden and Wallace doubled
Jake Swank went 2-for-3 with two walks, three runs scored, a triple and four RBIs for Laurel Auto. Austin Price scored three runs. Will Miller scored two runs. Logan Kasper doubled.
Smith Transport 11, O 1 (5): Devin Kretchman and Chase Vargo both homered to support Luke Schrock’s sterling performance on the mount as Smith Transport posted its first victory of the season on Tuesday night at Roxbury Park.
Schrock allowed just one hit and racked up four strikeouts. Kretchman went 3-for-4 with two runs scored and two RBIs. Smith Transport scored seven times in the second inning.
Vargo tallied two hits, two runs and three RBIs. Sullivan Schueltz went 2-for-2 with a walk, two runs scored and three stolen bases. Camden Moors scored twice.
Jake Shope supplied O’s lone hit and RBI.
Paul Carpenter Capital Advisors 11, O 10: Paul Carpenter tallied three runs in the top of the seventh to defeat O in Monday’s early game at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.
Josh Spiegel (RBI double), Brian Wicker (RBI triple) and Justin Wright (RBI single) provided clutch hits for PCCA in the seventh.
Wright finished 4-for-5 with a double, triple, two runs scored and three RBIs. Jordan Sabol went 3-for-4 with two runs scored, two RBIs and a double. Mario Disso, Hayden Ford, Spiegel (two RBIs) and Wicker (two RBIs and three runs scored) all had two hits for PCCA.
Chasen Claus, Jayke Saiani and Jake Shope led O with two-hit games. Clause drove in three runs and doubled. Shope scored twice. Tim Rubal plated three runs and doubled. Ben Kasabeck and Zach Malay each scored two runs.
Martella’s Pharmacy 6, Laurel Auto Group 2: Emert drove in two runs and earned the victory on the mound as he struck out seven batters over four innings to lead Martella’s to victory under the lights Monday at Roxbury Park.
Marttella’s scored three runs in the fourth and added a pair in the seventh. Hudson went 2-for-2 with two walks and two runs scored. Adam Cecere scored two runs.
Martella’s Yetter struck out six batters in 1 2/3 hitless innings. Matt Mosholder tallied three strikeouts over 1 1/3 frames.
Swank slugged a solo home run in the seventh for Laurel Auto Group’s lone hit. Miller drove in the other run. Dallas Hite stole a base.
O 5, Smith Transport 4: A two-out error in the bottom of the seventh inning allowed Shope to score the winning run for O in a battle of previously winless teams in the late game Monday at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.
Bobby Marsh’s RBI single in the top of the seventh tied the game at 4-all. Marsh drove in two runs for Smith Transport.
Saiani posted two hits, including a double, for O. Claus and Shope doubled. Lance Westover went the distance, striking out nine batters.
Evan Becquet, D. Kretchman and Moors (stolen base) all doubled for Smith Transport.
Western Pennsylvania
Somerset 6, Lilly 1: In Lilly, Brody Close went 3-for-3 and Hunter Krotzer struck out nine batters over six innings to lead the Businessmen to victory on Tuesday.
Close also scored two runs and plated two runs. Brady Boburchock went 3-for-4 with a double for Somerset (4-2), which scored a pair of runs in the first and sixth innings. Bryce Mulhollen drove in a run.
Marty Sekerak drove in Lilly’s lone run in the second on a single to drive in Brodie O’Donnell. Lilly is now 0-4.
McConnellsburg 10, St. Michael 0 (5): In McConnellsburg, Walker Funk and Wyatt Hershey combined on a one-hitter as the hosts defeated the Saints (1-3) on Monday.
Funk struck out five batters over four frames. Hershey punched out two hitters in a scoreless fifth inning.
Donovan Garlock, Graycen Hall, Josh Stocker and Gabe Stotler all posted two hits for McConnellsburg, which broke open a scoreless contest with 10 runs between the third and fifth innings. Garlock and Hall both doubled and drove in three runs. Stocker scored three runs. Stotler plated two runs.
Kirk Bearjar recorded St. Michael’s lone hit. Josh Blanchetti struck out seven batters over four innings for St. Michael (1-3).
