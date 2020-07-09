Western Pennsylvania
Nanty Glo 14-15, Lilly 11-0: In Nanty Glo, Nanty Glo/X-Cel Physical Therapy posted its first two victories of the season on Wednesday, with Josh Little earning both triumphs on the mound.
Picking up from an 11-all game in the sixth inning from June 23, Nanty Glo tallied three runs in the top of the seventh to prevail. Jack Wurm (three RBIs, two runs scored) provided the go-ahead sacrifice fly.
Brandon Frank scored four runs for Nanty Glo (2-7). Noah McEvoy added two hits and an RBI.
Devon Conway led Lilly (0-8) with a 4-for-4 effort, a double and five RBIs. Seth Link contributed two hits and two RBIs. Nate Little added two runs and two RBIs. Cody Falger netted two hits and three runs.
Little threw a three-hit shutout in the second game, which was shortened to four innings. He also went 2-for-4 with three RBIs.
Frank scored two runs and provided a two-run triple. Ian McGhee doubled, drove in a run and added two hits and two runs. Payden Pavic went 2-for-3 with two runs scored for Nanty Glo. Gavin Wisor finished 2-for-4 with two RBIs.
Tyler Cable led Lilly with a 2-for-2 effort with a double.
Johnstown Collegiate
Martella’s Pharmacy 23, “O” 3 (5): On the strength of 16 runs scored in the second inning, Martella’s improved to 12-3 with a lopsided victory in Thursday’s early game at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.
Twenty-one batters came to the plate in the pivotal second frame for Martella’s, which tallied 16 hits and 21 RBIs as a team.
Jake Ansell (three runs scored), Adam Cecere (home run, two runs scored), Troy Emert (three runs scored), Jake Felton (double, three runs scored) and Brian Yetter (double) all produced two hits for Martella’s. Ansell, Cecere, Ty Diehl and Yetter each drove in three runs. Brendon Bair, Emert and Devin Foster (triple) all plated two runs. Luke Hudson doubled.
Jake Shope went 2-for-3 with an RBI for O (3-12). Chasen Claus homered in the second inning.
