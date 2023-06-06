American Legion
Tuesday
St. Michael 4, Bedford 0: In Sidman, the Saints’ Andrew Miko struck out six batters and was perfect through the first four innings of a shutout win over the Hurricanes.
St. Michael, which scored twice in both the second and third innings, saw Tyler Orris, Bryce Roberts and Kaden Christ each pick up two hits with a double.
Bedford’s Joey Huxta doubled for one of his squad’s three knocks.
Monday
St. Michael 12, Nanty Glo 0 (5): In Sidman, Kaden Christ, Hunter Forcellini, Tyler Orris and Colby Rearick each collected two hits as the Saints blanked the visitors.
Christ and Forcellini drove in three runs each for 2-0 St. Michael. Christ went all five innings, struck out seven batters, walked two and allowed four singles to four different Nanty Glo hitters.
Johnstown Collegiate
Monday
O 4, Martella’s Pharmacy 3 (9): Branden Kanick produced a walk-off single that hit off the left-field screen as O edged Martella’s Pharmacy in the early game at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point on Monday.
O scored three runs in the third inning to lead 3-1. Martella’s scored single runs in the third, fifth and seventh.
O’s Josh Gerken and Chase Palmer each produced two hits. Tyler Cote tripled. Four different O players drove in a run. Nathan Holmes fanned six batters over seven innings.
Hunter Smith went 3-for-4 with a home run, three runs and an RBI to lead Martella’s Pharmacy. Jared Dowey added two knocks and a run batted in. Mack Messina doubled.
O 5, The Hill Group 0: Tyler Cote (two RBIs), Branden Kanick, Billy Perroz (two hits, two RBIs) each homered as O blanked The Hill Group in the late game at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.
Cote and Perroz each drove in two runs. Josh Gerken produced two hits. Jake Kramer fanned seven batters over five shutout frames. Ty Ryen scattered three singles in two innings.
Parker Black contributed two of The Hill Group’s six hits.
