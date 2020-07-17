Johnstown Collegiate
Martella’s Pharmacy 6, Smith Transport 3: In the early game at Sargent’s Stadium, Martella’s Pharmacy used a four-run top of the sixth inning to earn a comeback victory over Smith Transport.
Catcher Ty Diehl had two hits, including a double and two RBIs for Martella’s. Jake Ansell had two hits.
Aidan Layton started and pitched four innings, striking out six and walking one. Matt Mosholder relieved in the fifth and picked up the win on the mound. He struck out two batters with no walks.
Sullivan Schueltz had two hits, two RBIs and one run scored for Smith Transport. Devin Kretchman and Logan Webb each had two hits.
Smith Transport led 1-0 through two innings. Martella’s took a 2-1 advantage in the top of the third.
But Smith Transport went back ahead with a pair of runs in the bottom of the fourth.
Martella’s had singles by Brycen Rearick, Brian Yetter and Diehl to go with two walks and an error during the four-run sixth.
Martella’s Pharmacy 15, “O” 1 (5): Grant Norris went 3-for-4 with two doubles and four RBIs while Yetter went 3-for-3 with three RBIs, a double and two runs scored to lead Martella’s past O in Friday’s late game at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.
Martella’s tallied nine runs in the first inning to gain a comfortable advantage. Troy Emert collected two hits, two RBIs and a triple. Devin Foster allowed one unearned run while racking up five strikeouts in four innings to earn the victory. Foster also drove in two runs. Ansell, Boston Bradley, Jake Felton and Rearick all scored twice. for the victors.
Cole Maranowski and Tim Rubal produced O’s lone hits, both doubles.
Paul Carpenter Capital Advisors 13, Laurel Auto Group 2: Josh Spiegel homered twice while Matt Wicker went 4-for-5 with three runs scored, two RBIs and a home run in a Paul Carpenter victory.
Christian Pfrogner struck out eight batters in six innings for Paul Carpenter, allowing one unearned run.
Paul Carpenter produced three innings of three runs to build a commanding 8-1 lead after the fourth, adding five runs over the last two innings.
Spiegel finished 2-for-4 with three runs scored and four RBIs. Jordan Sabol went 3-for-4 with three RBIs and a double. Tyler Horvat collected two doubles and two RBIs. Mario Disso and Justin Wright scored twice.
Jake Swank and Will Miller both singled for Laurel Auto Group. Chris Miller doubled. Mason Akers drove in a run in the seventh.
Western Pennsylvania
Bedford 8, Dry Run 6: In Bedford, Jared Colledge and Andrew Lazor both homered to lead the Hurricanes to victory on Friday.
Lazor finished 3-for-4 with two RBIs and a double.
Colledge recorded two hits and a run batted in. Drew Hall, Calvin Iseminger and Matt Whysong (two RBIs) all provided two hits.
Bedford scored two runs in the fourth to break a 4-all tie.
