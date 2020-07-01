Johnstown Collegiate
Martella’s Pharmacy 11, Paul Carpenter Capital Advisors 5: Grant Norris hit his fourth home run in two days as Martella’s handed Paul Carpenter its first loss of the season in Wednesday’s late game at Roxbury Park.
Norris went 2-for-3 with three RBIs and two walks. Jake Ansell (two runs) and Ryne Wallace both added two hits each for Martella’s (8-3), which is now 1-2 against Paul Carpenter. Luke Hudson doubled.
Second-place Martella’s tallied five runs in the seventh to lead 11-2 entering the bottom half.
Boston Bradley scored three runs, while Hudson and Brian Yetter scored twice each. Dylan Gearhart earned the victory, going 4 1/3 innings in relief.
Justin Wright led first-place Paul Carpenter (10-1) with a 3-for-3 effort with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored.
Mario Disso added two hits and two runs scored.
“O” 10, Smith Transport 8: Chasen Claus went 2-for-3 with a double, home run, two runs scored and two RBIs to lead O to a triumph on Wednesday in the early game at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.
O tallied four runs in the sixth to lead 10-5 before Smith Transport produced the game’s final three runs.
Lance Westover drove in three runs for O (2-9). Tanner Kobal amassed two hits and two runs scored, and notched the save by getting the last two outs on the mound. Connor Adams doubled. Tim Rubal walked twice and scored twice for O.
Joey Kovalchik, Devin Kretchman and Sullivan Schueltz all produced two hits for Smith Transport. Ben Wolf drove in two runs. John Caldwell doubled.
Smith Transport 7, Laurel Auto Group 5: Cam Moors and Chase Vargo each tallied two hits as Smith Transport used a six-run second inning to post its second victory of the season in Wednesday’s late game at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.
Moors doubled, stole two bases, scored two runs and drove in a run for Smith Transport (2-10). Vargo plated a run and stole a base. Caldwell and Jordan Kocsis tripled. Evan Becquet added a double.
Smith Transport received additional RBIs from Caldwell, Spencer Hockensmith, Kocsis and Chance Satcho.
Bryce Kretchman earned the victory on the mound, going 5 1/3 innings.
Dallas Hite led Laurel Group (6-5) with a 2-for-4 effort and a double. Will Miller and Jake Swank hit solo home runs. Austin Brown doubled.
Logan Kasper and Jeremy Layton both drove in a run each for LAG.
Laurel Auto Group tallied the game’s final four runs over the last two frames. LAG left two runners in scoring position to end the game.
Paul Carpenter Capital Advisors 8, Martella’s Pharmacy 4: Matt Wicker went 4-for-5 as Paul Carpenter expanded its lead in the standings to three games over second-place Martella’s Pharmacy in Tuesday’s late game at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.
Wicker scored two runs and drove in a run. Paul Carpenter broke a 4-all tie with four unanswered runs in the sixth and seventh innings.
Hayden Ford went 3-for-4 with an RBI. Austin Homer and Josh Spiegel (triple and two RBIs) both collected two hits.
Tyler Horvat struck out eight batters over five innings for Paul Carpenter.
Wallace led Martella’s with two hits, including a double. Norris slugged his third home run of the day. The rising sophomore at Duke drove in two runs.
Western Pennsylvania
St. Michael 14, Lilly 2 (5): In Lilly, Kirk Bearjar (4-for-4) and Caleb Sorchilla (3-for-3) led the Saints at the plate while Zach Myers compiled 11 strikeouts in five innings as the visitors prevailed.
Bearjar drove in two runs and Sorchilla added two runs scored and an RBI. Dylan Kundrod (two runs, one RBI), Jude Martyak (double, two RBIs) and Brycen Rearick (three runs, two RBIs) all produced two hits for St. Michael (2-3), which tallied six runs in the second and four in the third. Dan Blanchetti plated two runs and Sam Cobaugh scored three runs.
Cody Falger produced a hit and two RBIs for Lilly (0-5).
Bedford 21, Hollidaysburg 13: In Bedford, the Hurricanes erased a four-run deficit with 12 runs in the sixth to hand Hollidaysburg its first loss of the season.
Seventeen Bedford (3-1) batters came to the dish in the pivotal sixth inning. Isaac Whysong’s two-run homer gave Bedford a 15-13 lead. Whysong finished with three RBIs. Matt Whysong went 5-for-5 with a double, stolen base, five runs scored and two RBIs. Calvin Iseminger (double, triple, two RBIs) and Karson Reffner (double, five RBIs) both contributed three hits.
Jared Colledge produced two doubles and two runs scored. Jared Dowey drew four walks. Andrew Lazor (four runs scored) earned the victory in relief, allowing one unearned run in 2 2/3 innings.
Braden Callahan led Hollidaysburg with two hits, three runs scored and three RBIs. Lucas Muffie (three runs scored), Nic Peterson and Evan Shale (three runs scored) all had two hits.
